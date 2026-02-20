Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Time for your abbreviated Friday tabs because we’re writing this at nothing-thirty in the morning and we TIRED.

Oh no, Republicans are panicking about the midterms! [Axios]

Is Samuel Alito going to GTFO this fall? There are signs. Oh boy, wouldn’t that be a popular thing to get out the vote for the midterms! (For our side.) [Salon]

God, this is fucked up:

And now Kash Kant Katch ‘Em Patel has taken the FBI jet to watch hockey at the Olympics. It’s not like we expect any better from him at this point. [MS NOW]

White House Nazi Fillers Barbie thinks it’s a good idea to go after the pope refusing to join Donald Trump’s “Bribe Trump for Peace” board of dictators, thugs and losers. Good luck with that. [JoeMyGod]

Wesley Dingus, Republican Panty Sniffer. You’ll be shocked (shocked!) to learn the alleged victim is underage. [WHSV-3]

Why Is Nobody Having Sex? Bari Weiss’s Free Press would like to know! [The Free Press]

WOKE BITCHES WIN GOLD. MAGA LOSERS? STILL LOSERS. That’s the story at The Moral High Ground today AND YOU NEED TO BE READIN’ IT AND SUBSCRIBIN’ IT. [The Moral High Ground]

Awwww, good for Heritage Foundation, glad they are coming to terms with their love for the film Jerk-Off Race.

Sullivan County, Tennessee! Every public meeting in this entire country should look and sound like this right now.

@votekristiburke Kristi for Congress TN-1 on Instagram: "This is what it looks l…

Good ad, or BEST AD?

Here is your movie information for Saturday night:

“This week we are watching Dave. Available for free on Dailymotion and OK.RU. $3.99 in the usual places.”

We think you should watch Dave!

Also watch this:

And now we think you should be finished reading tabs, because it’s so over!

