Republicans in the West Virginia House of Representatives are hoping to pass a bill (HB2712) that would eliminate the state’s rape and incest exceptions for abortion, which would outlaw the procedure entirely in a state where a quarter of all children live in poverty. Currently, the law allows for adult victims to have an abortion up to eight weeks into pregnancy and allows minors to have one up to 14 weeks into pregnancy, but that is apparently just not enough of a living nightmare for people like lead sponsor Delegate Lisa White (R-Berkeley).

Del. Lisa White, R-Berkeley

“I think what people are focusing on is that I don’t care about women or little kids or anything like that. That’s the furthest thing from the truth for me,” said White. “I do believe that life begins at conception, and I cannot, in my mind, rationalize that their lives don’t matter … because this baby was conceived under horrible, horrific circumstances, it’s still a life to me.”

I don’t know, if I were a member of the West Virginia House and I cared a whole lot about whether or not babies live or die, I might try to do something about the fact that the state has the sixth highest infant mortality rate in the nation before zeroing in on ruining the lives of rape victims by forcing them to give birth against their will. Or the fact that the state has the worst health care system (and the highest insurance premiums) in the nation.

Also last week, state Senator Jay Taylor (R-Taylor — not a typo, he’s Taylor from Taylor — Ed.), who sponsored the state senate version of the bill, asked that it be rescinded entirely due to intense public opposition.

“I am announcing the withdrawal of Senate Bill 51, which I originally introduced with the intention of protecting the lives of unborn children. I have always believed that life begins at conception, and this belief guided my decision to support this bill for several years. However, I recognize now that reintroducing the bill this year was a mistake, particularly given its unrealistic path forward,” Senator Taylor said in a press release. “I sincerely apologize to my friends and supporters whom I may have offended with this action. It was never my intent to cause distress, and I regret any unintended harm my actions may have caused.”

So, clearly, even in West Virginia, this bullshit is not welcomed.

Delegate White said that her bill had also upset some people in the community, reporting that she got around 150 calls demanding that she rescind her bill as well.

“I just want to stress that I’m not a horrible person,” she said. Sure, because there are lots of non-horrible people out there who want to put a 12-year-old through the trauma of having her rapist’s baby.

This is one of eight anti-abortion bills in the House and Senate of a state where, need I remind you, abortion is already entirely illegal for those who have had consensual sex with people to whom they are not related.

Via West Virginia Watch:

Senate President Randy Smith, R-Preston, has reintroduced a “Fetal Heartbeat Act” that would prohibit abortions when a fetal heartbeat is detected with some exceptions. Smith that he will let his Republican caucus decide what bills will move forward. Another Senate measure, introduced by Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, would criminalize a health care provider who provides a chemical abortion via telehealth without physically examining the patient or being present at the location of the chemical abortion. It would not penalize the patient.

Rucker said that she’s not trying to prohibit anything, she just wants to make sure abortion patients are safe, which definitely seems like some bullshit.

In the House, Del. Adam Burkhammer, R-Lewis, hopes to modify the state’s Unborn Child Protection Act with a bill that would update what information must be shared with pregnant women seeking an abortion, including potential health risks. It would also mandate new requirements on advertisements about abortion access, including a requirement that they share the state’s health website. “I am looking at getting detailed and appropriate information to those that are in a very difficult situation with their pregnancy,” he said. “I believe the out of state advertising that is up throughout the state is very misleading to our citizens. It would be great to bring a better understanding and clarity with that advertising.”

Yes, it would be very unfortunate if pregnant people were not made aware of whatever it is Delegate Burkhammer believes about abortion — which, by the way, is far, far safer than childbirth.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the state are still hoping to push through an abortion rights ballot measure in order to allow the people of the state to decide for themselves whether or not they want the procedure to be legal in their state. A similar referendum was held in 2018, with 52 percent voting against enshrining the right to abortion in the state’s constitution — but that was before Dobbs. Having now witnessed what a world with no abortion rights looks like, a lot of people may very well have changed their minds.

