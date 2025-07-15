Wonkette

Wonkette

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Fascinating critters, nudibranchs. Your hed gif source here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/the-nudibranch-from-okinawa

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/f9e97833-031d-4f5c-9d93-200598f27e2e?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

A sad end to an inspiring life

————-

World's 'oldest' marathon runner dies at 114 in hit-and-run

Fauja Singh, a British-Indian man believed to be the world's oldest marathon runner, has died after being hit by a car in India at the age of 114.

Police say Singh was crossing a road in the village where he was born in Punjab when an unidentified vehicle hit him. Locals took him to hospital, where he died.

Singh, a global icon, set records by running marathons across multiple age categories, including when he was over 100. He began running at 89 and ran nine full marathons between 2000 and 2013, when he retired.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cpqnppnx0z1o.amp

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
225 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture