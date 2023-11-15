Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Poor poor David DePape had to bludgeon Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer because … er … well … huh! (AP) Also his lawyer says he was not trying to get at Nancy Pelosi because of her position in Congress, which somehow would matter for the charges at hand, when it was only because of her congressional position. (CNN)

Yeah nah, I know Hamas was in that hospital, all the people like “Hamas couldn’t possibly have been in the hospital, why tell such terrible lies about poor Hamas” notwithstanding. I don’t care if King Hamas of Fuckshit Mountain is in that hospital, you don’t bomb the hospital. And that’s from somebody who thinks there can be a righteous war and “Get Hamas” is righteous as shit. Goddammit. — CNN

What to know as Trump’s defense takes over in Trump’s fraud trial. No, not that trial. No, not the other one. (Kim Wehle at Bulwark) Our Liz on his despicable antics during same. (Public Notice)

Michael Tomasky says a No Labels Joe Manchin takes from Trump. Maaaybe? I’m not inclined to find out! Also he is hilariously unpopular. — The New Republic

What happened to Jennifer Weisselberg, the daughter-in-law of Trump’s CFO who narced them all out on their tax frauds? Fascinating — and sad, and grim — longread from Joan Walsh at The Nation.

And Katha Pollitt on labor lawyer law professor feminist historian Linda Hirshman, also at The Nation, is a lovely read.

Chris Geidner is sort of heartened by the ridiculous pledge that the Supreme Court just took not to be grifty whores anymore, maybe. Sort of. (Law Dork)

How many of the horrendous abuses of power in Radley Balko’s intern’s list can you get through? Your kitchen floor isn’t going to lie on itself! — Radley Balko’s The Watch

This is interesting. Houston Dems are considering voting to censure their local not-so-progressive prosecutor because “she has attacked judges from her own party ‘who did not agree with her politics,’ amplified ‘demonstrably false claims’ that local Democrats are ‘defunding the law enforcement’ and ‘reneged on her campaign promises’ to oppose bail reform in misdemeanor cases.” When I clicked the click, I assumed they were going to vote to censure her for the usual: prosecuting while progressive! I was incorrect! (Houston Chronicle)

A trans boy was cut as a or the lead of Oklahoma, Ali Hakim (in no universe is Ali Hakim a lead in Oklahoma, and no, I don’t know why that’s what I’m perseverating on). After 60 people showed up to yell at the Texas school board they … you’re not going to believe this … changed their minds and fulsomely apologized. (Erin in the Morning)

A longread about Elon Musk, Dipshit. Enjoy! — Little Flying Robots

How will we save the planet? Sperm whale poop! (AP)

What do you buy your stepmom whom you kind of hate? ASK AMY SEDARIS! — New York mag

