Donald Trump waves at no one.

On the front end of this post, let us say that there is no plot we’re following here, but rather that this is a snapshot. Two weeks before the midterm elections that will determine whether his presidency ends in failure or bigger failure, just after making a bad deal with Russia that won’t lower the price of diesel but that does help Vladimir Putin murder little one-year-old girls named Angelina in their strollers in Ukraine — this is a typical day in his life.

In fact, here is Trump, saying that “Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine,” on the same day Russia murdered that little girl and mass-murdered five more, including another young child. “They haven’t been doing much.”

We guess Natalie hasn’t seen fit to shop him any giant print-outs of Vladimir Putin’s latest dead baby bodies. Too busy making balloon animals or performing worshipful hymns about his biceps or searching the internet for where to buy clothes that look just like Ivanka, we reckon.

But yes, that was Donald Trump yesterday.

This was also Donald Trump yesterday:

Was New Mexico named after Mexico? It was not. Have home values gone up on Lake Ontario or the Gulf of Mexico because Donald Trump spelled out new names for them in his poo on his dinner tray? They have not.

Then there was this. Same 24-hour period.

The Radical Left US Attorney’s office of Judge Jeanine Boxwine Pirro didn’t see the very inspiring Jesse Watters show about the Reflecting Pool.

Gotcha.

So that’s going to bring those gas and food prices down and end the war, we bet.

Also high on Trump’s priority list right now is this golf course in DC that he wants to renovate, but nobody will let him. Chris Hayes had a report on this last night:

As Hayes explained, when Trump’s latest dimwitted satellite Katie Zacharia posted her bye-bye picture, people noticed there was a weird blurred map on his desk. Something related to national security? Kharg Island in Iran? Taiwan? No, it was a map of this fucking golf course, the East Potomac Golf Links, very close to the White House, which he wants to renovate, presumably so that there is a golf course really close by for all those years after the end of his term when he plans to stay in the White House bunker and live forever as dictator-for-life.

This is what is on his desk, because as Hayes explained, at the end of the day, Trump is little more than a “shady real estate developer from Queens who obsesses over golf courses and puts gold on everything.”

Trump has been very upset with the judge in the litigation over the golf course, which he has taken to calling “Trash Island.” (Trump posted approximately 74,000 pictures of “Trash Island” on his Truth Social last night, to show how much it needs him.)

The mean judge says Trump must provide three days notice before any construction commences on the golf course. This after Trump had more than 400 trees murdered, because he kills everything he touches.

Oh, how he screamed and shouted about that judge yesterday on Truth Social:

Crazed lunatic judge. Got it. You’ll be shocked to find out that the “crazed lunatic judge” is now getting death threats.

Trump additionally posted one billion jillion pictures last night of that golf course he is obsessed with, demanding that the judge study them.

Fucking senile weirdo.

Of course, there are so many posts on Trump’s Truth Social that one imagines Natalie and Dan Scavino must have posted a bunch of them, even those written in his voice. (Which is even creepier now that we know about Natalie, isn’t it? Can’t you see her in front of the mirror practicing the mannerisms and syntax of the God she worships?)

There are the aforementioned millions of pictures of “Trash Island,” some of which just appear to be piles of sticks. There are millions of self-glorifying tweets and newspaper clippings, praise for Dear Leader’s perfect rallies and the like, so again, a real Natalie special.

He accused Kansas Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Cindy Holscher of saying Jesus is gay and transgender — both! — and then he attacked the Senate nominee Adam Hamilton. Lots of posts about Kansas, in fact. They must be really fucking scared about Kansas.

There was this post, about the “dumocrats” (no “B”) and the transgender “mutilization,” and many more like it:

There was this one, because Trump and JD Vance and all the rest of the racist fascists are rushing to tell MAGA pigfuck Americans that the protests sweeping Europe, and France in particular, are “migrants, jihadists, and Communists who hate Christianity, and Western Civilization, itself” burning everything down. He somehow made that one about Kansas too.

Are the protests in Europe about migrants, or being done by migrants? They are not. Are they about Muslims? They are not. They are student-led, and they are about things like affordability and lack of education and opportunity. In other words, the same problems we have in the United States. But they can’t let an opportunity to demonize and libel brown-skinned people and Muslims pass them by. Not with the midterms coming up.

They especially can’t let people know that the protests in France are about very similar things to the problems they face in their own pocketbooks — some of them even the exact same problems, problems he caused, like for instance, the fact that nobody in the world can afford diesel anymore, because of Dumbfuck Trump’s goddamned war in Iran!

Last night at a rally in Kansas — because again, they’re terrified — Trump told the crowd that Republican incumbent Senator Roger Marshall got a bad rap from people thinking he chases poor people down and bankrupts them over their medical bills. He whined that the media had made Marshall sound like “some kind of a shylock-type guy.”

So rank, screaming antisemitism was another thing Donald Trump did yesterday.

Here are some videos of Donald Trump wandering off like he’s lost and/or hallucinating. Also bizarrely dragging his leg. And waving to nobody.

We didn’t even get to the “Rose Garden” event where Trump tried to kiss Melania but she denied him as usual. Oh well fuck it.

And that is what presidents do all day.

OPEN THREAD.

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