Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Yay! The blood I donated on Sept. 25 went to help a person being treated at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI.

That makes 5 people in 4 states, my blood is more well travelled than me in the last year.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

New Gimmy and the ducks video. This is from yesterday, it is the cutest video I have gotten so far. Gimothy the Goose and Brownie the Duck are first out of the water to come see me for food. Brownie is the Indian Runner duck that had fishing line wrapped around its leg, I removed that line and now the duck is definitely getting better. Look at them go! It is a happy little hop, I got a good look at its leg and it is healing.

In a reply to my Note, Charleen called Brownie Chuck Berry and when you watch the video, you will totally get it.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-365629487?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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