Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Your fuzzy headed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/spectacular-spectacled-owlet

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/b32f557e-6055-4c0c-a5f8-91ec335a6cce?utm_source=share

Have a nice weekend!

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

All my decluttering and cleaning and prep is leading up to this big moment… garage sale this weekend! Get ready for me to strain the limits of my French speaking when the haggling begins.

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