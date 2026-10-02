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And now, your tabs!

Renee Good’s family is suing over her senseless, evil murder at the hands of ICE. GOOD. (Gift link Star Tribune) From last year: The horns and whistles work! (Amanda Moore at Mother Jones)

Ken Paxton should leave his wife mistress and hook up with Kyrsten Sinema. Then they can take a trip every other week on the taxpayer dime together. (AP)

Tennessee hadn’t executed a woman in 200 years … and still hasn’t. Can’t even deal with Christa Pike’s Tennessee failed lethal injection — she is now in critical condition. Stop this shit! (CNN) What did the Pope say? (Letters From Leo)

Wait a minute, there’s still a live case about Jack Smith’s report that Judge Aileen Cannon quashed? I thought it was quashed forever! (Joyce Vance)

Is it good that hackers broke into the Pentagon for months, including “the military’s ‘leading identity management provider,’ which links active service members, employees, and contractors to credentials, such as smart cards and passwords […] used to access Pentagon computer systems, buildings, and bases”? (TechCrunch)

Time magazine did a pretty good job, not that I read the whole thing obviously. But like this was good:

How can the president of peace be calling for the annihilation of an entire people? Because by annihilating Iran, we’ve created peace in the world. With Iran, I don’t think you could ever have peace.

Oh, okay. (Time)

From Wonker Darryl, I’m sure he would take it very well should Mark Carney win the Nobel Peace Prize :) (Dean Blundell)

Another roundup of Kash Patel being a fuckin dumbass, but with one we’d previously missed: Laughing it up with an informant suspected of being a double agent? Gee, that sounds terrible! (Mother Jones)

The indispensable Bolts (they should change their name to that, you’re welcome) with SIX HUNDRED FIFTY elections to watch???? Bolts that is too many elections!!!!! (Bolts)

You will not be re-charging the Reflecting Pool Olympian on account of there was no crime committed. (Ruling)

Well this kitchen floor isn’t going to lie on itself. The faith healers of Idaho who are very very bad at faith healing/keeping their children alive. You have been warned. (ProPublica)

When Nancy Pelosi told Rahm Emanuel to go stuff his “eensy-weensy bill.” (Paul Waldman)

I miss Polish Freedom Cow Summer. But at least here’s a capybara on the lam! (The Guardian)

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