Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
6m

Can't really be Faucci, since he designed COVID to be a supervirus that kills everyone but also which was no worse than the common cold.

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Carstonio's avatar
Carstonio
25m

Gain of function sounds like a setting on a Marshall guitar amp.

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