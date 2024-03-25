Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Looks like ISIS did the Moscow terror attack, according to the US and also ISIS. So now Putin is going to even more “closely cooperate” with Syria on “anti-terror” (bombing all the cities and then for some reason self-described leftists — not leftists — claim that the medics are all false flag actors and the cities are white phosphorus-ing themselves). (CNN / Some Wikipedia for you)

Marjorie Taylor Greene chased another rightwing Republican out of the House — this time, Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, who’s noping out in just a couple of weeks, and whose seat can’t be filled until November due to Wisconsin law. Republicans will now be able to lose one (1) vote on any bill. (The Guardian)

Businessman good at business. And while all his investors lost everything, his company paid him tens of millions in bonuses and also for all his shit :)

Trump was the chairman of Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts in Atlantic City from 1995 to 2009, his only outing as the head of a major public company. During that time, the company lost more than $1 billion, financial records show. He also was chief executive from 2000 to 2005, during which time share prices plunged from a high of $35 to as low as 17 cents.

LOL Trump was vulture capitaling his own companies LOL. (Gift link 2016 Washington Post)

David Lat, a 2000s-era Wonkette for a minute, broke some news this week on Judge Aileen Cannon’s clerks constantly quitting on her. His update post pulls together his thoughts on what’s changed about her since she got the Trump case shortstraw. He doesn’t think she’s stupid, or even overly political, but he does think she’s freaking out because she’s way over her head. (I have been a woman people claimed was in over her head, and I really hate that shit; I can’t remember a time I’ve heard a man described that way.) (Original Jurisdiction) Philip Rotner says lol she is burying this case against Trump, come the fuck on. (Bulwark)

NBC and MSNBC are now paying Ronna Romney McDaniel $300,000 a year to lie on “Meet the Press,” ensuring the liberal media has a backup plan for anyone failing out of Donald Trump’s RNC. Jeff Tiedrich is piiiiiissed.

New York actually put a slumlord in jail. He got his face broken. (NBC New York)

Crazy, fascinating essay on Taiwan’s postpartum spa hotels. Yay the emphasis on fixing a new mom’s body and brain after pregnancy and labor! Yikes on the mildly imprisoning milieu! Eesh on not having a place, metaphorically, for dads! Wow that food sounds so delicious! LOL on grandma not wanting to come and take care of your newborn! Fuck that noise! (New Yorker)

Medicare can cover (this one) weight loss drug, if it’s prescribed so you don’t get heart attacks or strokes. (CNBC)

Measles surge in 2024 has so far beat all of 2023. I’d like to thank the Academy, but mostly Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo because fuck that guy. (Weather)

21 DIY patio ideas and I don’t even hate them! (Better Homes & Gardens)

Stay-at-home girlfriends are just bumming me out man.

“People used to ask me, ‘What’s your dream job?’ I never knew the answer. I realized it’s because I don’t dream of labor. I dream of living a soft, feminine life and being a hot housewife. It’s as simple as that,” says influencer Kendel Kay (@kendelkay) in a video with 1.6 million views from September 2023.

You have to subscribe to get the whole story, but I think we have enough where it ends anyway. Ew ew ew! :( (Cosmo)

