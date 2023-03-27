Where's Sen. John Fetterman? Right-wingers have demanded proof of Fetterman's continued existence ever since he began treatment for clinical depression at Washington's Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Meanwhile, the usual creeps, including Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump Jr., have mocked his condition, calling the junior senator from Pennsylvania "unfit" to serve and a "vegetable."

Professional terrible person Laura Ingraham suggested that Fetterman is a helpless dupe, who his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, is manipulating for power. (Republicans and insecure men of all political stripes really dislike Giselle Fetterman, presumably because she has a will of her own.) Caleb Ecarma wrote in Vanity Fair last month:

“It’s news to no one that John Fetterman is unfit to serve in the United States Senate—he was not fit to run for office,” said Tucker Carlson, “but the cynical people around him, including his supremely cynical wife, pushed him to do it because of their lust for power.”



"It feels very much like a Lady Macbeth situation,” the American Majority PAC’s Ned Ryun told host Laura Ingraham. “She is very ambitious, and she used her impaired husband as the vehicle to achieve some of her ambitions,” he said.

Misogynists have misread Macbeth for centuries: The Scottish power couple are willing partners in treason murder, and Lady Macbeth actually succumbs to her guilt sooner than her power-mad husband.

Fetterman has co-sponsored legislation while hospitalized, which the medical experts at Fox News declared "very unusual." It's actually not that unusual to see a hospitalized Democrat serve the public more constructively than an otherwise healthy Ted Cruz.

Last week, a conspiracy theory emerged that Giselle Fetterman was trying to pass off a Fake Fetterman. No, really ...

Amateur phrenologists Ian Miles Cheong and a guy called Catturd snarkily observed that Fetterman's "entire head shape changed" and he apparently "got a total head replacement" in only three weeks.

"I'm not one to push conspiracy theories," anti-Muslim bigot Brigitte Gabriel tweeted, while pushing a conspiracy theory, "but John Fetterman's face looks totally different."

This is classic "Paul Is Dead" stupidity. It's a popular conspiracy, though, because it suggests that random losers can see through a convoluted scam that's fooled everyone else. But you're special because you've noticed that Fake Fetterman's head is too long.

This conspiracy is hardly worth debunking, but the photo circulating is from May 2022. Newsweek points out that it wouldn't make much sense to replace Fetterman with a body double who would later suffer a stroke, though even imaginary conspiracies have their setbacks.

It's a tough time for the Fettermans, but the Right isn't about to call a cease fire. They're going to keep hurling bullshit at them. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been recovering from a serious fall during an event earlier this month for the Republican Senate Leadership Fund. The 81-year-old suffered a concussion and a broken rib. Democrats have predictably behaved more humanely about his condition than Republicans have for Fetterman ... or for McConnell, really. Homophobic bigot Jenna Ellis shared this "hilarious" video shortly after McConnell's accident.

She is beneath contempt. Fetterman's health is improving and he's expected to be released from the hospital in another week or so. People like Jenna Ellis, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Donald Trump Jr. will probably remain garbage. There's no effective treatment for their issues.

