Share this postWhat If The White House Held A Press Briefing And We All Watched?www.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherWhat If The White House Held A Press Briefing And We All Watched?It could happen! And it is! Rebecca SchoenkopfJan 24, 2022Share this postWhat If The White House Held A Press Briefing And We All Watched?www.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShareReady, set, WonkTV! www.youtube.com Want to just donate once?Share this postWhat If The White House Held A Press Briefing And We All Watched?www.wonkette.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherSharePreviousNext