Texas Gov. Greg Abbott killed a woman and two children who drowned in front of Texas troopers while they stopped US Border Patrol from rescuing them. “The Border Patrol officers made unsuccessful attempts to contact the Texas Military Department, National Guard and Department of Public Safety via telephone about the distress call. When the officers went to the park entrance to verbally notify the state, Texas Military Department personnel denied them entry, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar said in a written statement.” (Texas Tribune) More from Heather Cox Richardson.

House Speaker (?) Mike Johnson (??) says they won’t pass any sort of immigration bill (they keep claiming they want an immigration bill) until Trump is elected. Okay. — Talking Points Memo

New student debt cancellation just dropped. If you borrowed less than $12,000 and you’ve paid on it for 10 years, go enroll in SAVE right now and get cancelled. (Enroll in SAVE anyway even if it hasn’t been 10 years yet; there’s a lot more benefits than just the cancellation, like capping payments at five percent of discretionary income, zero payments for millions of people, and Joe Biden paying your interest for you.) (White House) The nuts and bolts of why it’s “revolutionary,” how it works, how much people will SAVE, and how activists are not just being shitty about it, they’re keeping the information from the people they’re claiming to represent. That IS shitty! (Washington Monthly)

The Michigan Guaranteed Income experiment is starting with new moms in Flint, fuck yeh. — Bridge MI

Trump told European leaders in 2020 that we would never come to their aid if they were attacked, so that’s obviously true. (Guardian)

The Trump Justice Department’s real sweetheart (non-)prosecution agreement with Boeing after its last two crashes. Unfortunately, it wasn’t supposed to expire until a week after that one plane came apart in the sky. (Fortune)

The Right’s latest attacks on allowing government to regulate anything at all are being heard this week. If you don’t yet know Loper Bright v. Raimondo and Relentless v. Department of Commerce, you should learn a thing! — Balls and Strikes

The IRS has collected half a billion dollars from millionaire tax cheats since it got new funding. Oh no, the poor millionaire tax cheats. (AP)

Popehat on the guy suing the ladies for saying he’s clingy. It might not be the greatest lawsuit.

For the longest time I was dying for Elon’s solar roof tiles (I think they’ve finally installed like four). Now I am ready for solar paint but it’s not ready for me! (Solar Action Alliance)

I like this story on the Sacramento motel converted into a hundred homeless-housing units because instead of just quoting someone bitching about the high cost, it explains why the costs are high (they’re budgeting ahead for case management, security, and wrap-around services). — Cap Radio

I’m a disgusting glutton too, but Jesus, 50 courses and six hours sounds about as appealing as becoming foie gras. (Food and Wine)

