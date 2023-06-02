You wouldn't have noticed over the past few months, but Twitter, it seems, actually has had someone who was supposed to be in charge of content moderation over the last few months. Alas, Ella Irwin, who took over as head of Trust and Safety following the departure of Yoel Roth, announced yesterday that she had resigned from the company. Whether or not she has to literally go into hiding the way that Roth did, for fear that one of Musk's acolytes will murder her, remains to be seen.

From what we have seen of Irwin, she's been relatively friendly to the far Right — even going so far as to offer to discuss a partnership with Operation Underground Railroad, the QAnon-adjacent "anti-trafficking" organization. However, she apparently tried to do something to prevent everyone on the site being inundated with Matt Walsh's transphobic documentary (which we are not naming today for reasons that will soon become clear) and apparently had to go.

As was later made clear, this whole incident was more or less a marketing ploy for the Daily Wire and Matt Walsh's documentary about how he is an ignorant transphobic dickweasel. Long story short, Twitter and the Daily Wire had a deal that would allow them to not only broadcast all of their terrible talk shows on the social media site, but which would also allow them to blast Matt Walsh's documentary to literally every person who uses the site, specifically for Pride Month, in hopes that it would lead to increased harassment of transgender people.

This sounds dramatic, but Walsh and other Daily Wire hosts have been absolutely clear about the fact that this is what they want. They want to make it so unbearably miserable — and, in fact, dangerous — to be out as a trans person that people just stay in the closet rather than risk it.

Not only were they going to put the documentary in the "For You" Twitter feed that is largely populated with other right-wing zealots that Elon Musk wants to shove down everyone's throats, but they were going to actually send a notification to every user on the site to tell them to watch it.

Alas, Walsh's stupid documentary has been out for over a year and pretty much everyone who wanted to watch him go around trying to trick people with his big "What is a woman?" gotcha question has already seen it. So they needed a little controversy to spice things up.

Twitter labeled the movie as hate speech and let Walsh and the Daily Wire go all apeshit about how unfair and cruel it was for anyone to label Walsh's beautiful movie about how much he hates trans people as hate speech for a whole day and to claim that "the Left" was trying to suppress him. They got to do the whole "This is the movie THEY don't want you to see" song and dance.







Then, ever so predictably, Ella Irwin quits (or, more likely, is forced out) and Elon Musk comes to the rescue and more or less admits that the whole thing was an attempt to Streisand Effect the movie so that more people would watch it.



Musk then personally encouraged people to watch the movie, which created a narrative for Walsh and the Daily Wire in which they were oppressed by the mean woke content moderation lady and then emerged triumphant, with her having to leave and them getting to shove their stupid movie down everyone's throats.

It is highly unlikely that Twitter will bother reappointing a new head of Trust and Safety. As much as people have speculated that bringing in Linda Yaccarino as CEO was a move to bring advertisers back to the site, Musk has been relatively clear — obviously! — that he doesn't care about that. He doesn't care about the money as much as he cares about creating a world in which LGBTQ+ people live in fear and 4chan shitposters are considered perfectly normal, non-repulsive human beings.



All of this drama only becomes more pathetic when you remember that Grimes, Musk's ex, is currently dating Chelsea Manning and that his trans daughter is no longer speaking to him . Unfortunately for all of us, however ... it's not just pathetic, it's also dangerous.

