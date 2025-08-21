Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

OT: Since we can all use a laugh, it appears the assKKKlowns of the Texas GOP may have created 10 new competitive districts instead of 5 new GOP seats.

'𝗧𝗵𝗲𝘆'𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗱': 𝗧𝗲𝘅𝗮𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗱𝗺𝗶𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝘆 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗱 𝘂𝗽 𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻

https://www.rawstory.com/texas-redistricting-2673907383/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies
ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
2h

"HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon also slammed the pediatricians for providing health recommendations, since that is obviously the job of whatever weirdos RFK Jr. hires. Nixon accused the group of “freelancing its own recommendations, while smearing those who demand accountability,” a statement that may someday make it into a psychology textbook as an example of pathological projection”

“Hurray! I’m no longer the worst Nixon!”

- Tricky Dick

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
449 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture