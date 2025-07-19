Wonkette

Sister Artemis
3h

I shoulda saved my OT-post in the previous comment section (not that we are allowed to comment, of course), but I'll repeat it here:

"𝐃𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐲 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐩 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬, 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐗𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐚 𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐚 𝐛𝐢𝐤𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨 𝐮𝐧𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞! 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐦𝐚. 𝐒𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐢𝐝, "𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐝𝐚𝐝 𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐰𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐦 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧."

https://bsky.app/profile/radiospanishspeak.bsky.social/post/3lubcdjajgc2d

marydn
4h

I remember this strike. Well, I mean I have heard of it before. I'm an OLD but not that old. The bravery of these ladies is fantastic. You know they got a lot of shit from white people for not being the docile, obedient workers that they were expected to be.

