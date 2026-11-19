We guess the message has gone out in the emails that tell Republican influencers what to say and believe each day, and it is that the redneck chipmunk with Little Man Syndrome and a current plumber’s certificate known as Markwayne Mullin, secretary of Homeland Security, sucks hard dong and is completely expendable.

We guess the Trump regime is no longer fully in control of the daily emails that tell Republican influencers what to say and believe.

We assume it’s official MAGA inbred policy because we have now seen three people say it. One person is an aberration, two is a coincidence, but three? Three is policy.

Obviously this is all coming in response to the moron display we’ve been watching from Mullin and Transpo Secretary Sean Duffy, as they try to blame literally anybody else for their own fuckups that led to the planes all being pulled out of the sky last week because that dumbass Duffy tried to stick a square AI chat robot into a round air traffic control hole.

First off, there is Megyn Kelly, and let’s just say that when there is a white Republican Aryan man Megyn Kelly doesn’t like, that’s saying something. We have it on good authority that you can accuse Megyn Kelly of bleeding out of her wherevers, and she is such a craven, disturbed, soulless bigot that she will totally forgive you for it in order to build her Sirius XM audience appealing to MAGA halfwits.

Megyn explained on her radio show on Tuesday that speaking of halfwits:

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KELLY: What happened at United Airlines? Is that a coincidence too? They’re experiencing a widespread technology outage. It lasted approximately one hundred minutes. This was on Monday. Pilots reported difficulties with a system apparently used to calculate aircraft weight. The airline also said there was, quote, no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue. Again, how are they so quick to say and know that? This to me seems like panic control as opposed to genuine reflection. And that brings me to our DHS director. I’m sorry. No offense to Markwayne Mullin, but he seems like an idiot. I have zero faith in this man. Zero. Less than zero. And this is a very serious agency, one in which I would like to have some faith in the person heading it up.

NO OFFENSE TO MARKWAYNE MULLIN, it is just that he is a fucking moron.

She managed to get through a sentence without an anti-trans slur, and also she was correct. (To be clear, there is nothing wrong with what Mullin actually said here, except for calling the AI “SI” like a common Trump taint-tickler. But also he is a fucking moron anyway.) Weird.

From there we move to that bonkers Newsmax guy Greg Kelly, the one who took a hit off a joint one time and ended up in Kenya or something, he’s just a bucket of normal.

But we can’t exactly argue with everything about his assessment of Mullin and the talking makeup chair from The Real World. He’s pretty sure it was cyberterrorists and not stupid ass white conservative man incompetence, but:

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KELLY: How could they screw up something that has worked really solid for a long time? Well, I think we were hacked. I think it was basically a cyberterrorist operation. Those two bumbling, mumbling, stumbling people. Cabinet members? Were they Cabinet members on Friday night? Did you see that? Markwayne Mullin and the other guy, the reality star, Duffy, Sean Duffy. I hear things about him. You know, I heard that story. Lazy and way into his recreation and his tan and his skincare and his clothes. The Transportation secretary is very goofy. Something very goofy about him. Not exactly, like, you know, confidence inspiring. He came out all huffy and puffy and weird. For six hours, we had no idea what the hell was happening. And was it a ground stop? Did they close the airspace? Duffy couldn’t even tell. And his explanation was, I think, pretty pathetic. […] What’s going on? Well, I don’t know, but I know a lot of people out there are letting down the country, and they’re letting down President Trump. This is what happens when you spend most of your time just thinking about your next gig instead of doing the gig that you have. Sean Duffy, I don’t know what he wants to be next. I don’t know what Markwayne Mullin wants to be next. But whatever they want to be next is on their mind more than what they’re doing right now.

Well?

Fourth-rate wingnut bigot personality Todd Starnes would like Mullin to resign:

Wow, Starnes even seems to be lightly making fun of the fact that Mullin, like an inbred with Daddy issues, makes sure to subserviently call artificial intelligence “SI” every time he talks about it, because Dear Leader’s Dementia has decreed that it must be renamed like the Gulf of Mexico.

Indeed, a number of people seem to be getting rubbed the wrong way by the fact that Mullin hopped a private plane to an LSU game just after the ground stop, while gabillions of people were still stuck in the airport with canceled flights. Mullin told Congress yesterday that he absolutely had to go, in order to be a good uncle to his niece, who just really wanted to go, and after all if he did not take that private plane, then everybody in America would be scared to fly again:

[Remarks from Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson] prompted a defensive response from Mullin, who also said he was going to the game to be a “good uncle” to his niece, “who has never been to an LSU game.” “We had deep conversations about it, and it came in that if we cancel something with the airspace that was completely open, it could bring confusion because I was meeting the governor there, I was meeting other people there,” said Mullin, who represented Oklahoma in the U.S. House, a rival of Texas. “That would show maybe distrust that we’re not even willing to fly.”

As for Todd Starnes, we hate to say it, but he is also correct. And let us just say as somebody with a bit of familiarity with the man that when even guys like Todd Starnes are bitching that it looks bad that you are gallivanting off to SEC football games in the middle of national emergencies, you’ve got an optics issue, bud.

So that’s three people who have called Mullin a dumb motherfucker in response to all of this, and also Sean Duffy is included in that group. But wait, stop the presses, because Media Matters has tracked a whole passel more of ‘em.

They’ve got Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh saying on the radio that those two idiots “bumbled through a press conference, [and] clearly have no idea why the transportation system just shut down,” and also that they’re just lucky it happened after midterms, because if it had happened before, “I don’t think Republicans would have won a single seat anywhere in the country.”

They’ve got Daily Wire’s other white Christian weirdo MAGA man Michael Knowles, clowning on Duffy and Mullin for literally standing next to each other and blaming each other.

They’ve got Meghan McCain’s breeding partner and Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech, saying on Fox News that we need to “consider the possibility that we are led by idiots.”

Yes, we feel comfortable saying these people have been released to chase Trump’s dipshits with pitchforks, and that should probably tell us something about how weak the Trump regime is in general right now.

In summary and in conclusion, Wonkette agrees with Megyn Kelly and Greg Kelly and Todd Starnes and Matt Walsh and Michael Knowles and Ben Domenech, boy what a correct group of folks, at least on this one subject for the first and last time ever.

[Media Matters / Media Matters / Independent]

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