‘Ocean Shores beach walk. … no, this was not staged, we found it exactly this way!’ Photo by ‘bryannylin,’ 2013, Creative Commons License 2.0.

It’s been a rough few days for computer systems, what with that massive FAA computer failure that grounded aviation nationwide Friday, which top Trump administration officials have determined was caused by Joe Biden and transgender athletes.

That big FAA compubungle came just a day after an unrelated technomanglefuck hit Microsoft products and services worldwide Thursday. Then on Monday, another unrelated cybershitstorm hit four major US banks’ systems, and yet another completely unrelated digigoatfuckrodeo took down United Airlines’ computers.

On Tuesday, a classified internal communications system at the National Security Agency shit its virtual pants, and an unrelated that we know of omnifuckapalooza at Apple caused glitches in Apple Music, the App Store, AppleCare, iCloud, and ApplePay. Worryingly, one of Apple’s lesser-known products, the arcane iNecronomicon system, worked just fine all day and was overheard muttering, “Yes … yesss … all meatminds shall perish.”

The outbreak of TechnoBabel has a lot of people wondering what the cyberfuck is going on here: Are these system breakdowns really just coincidental? Could they be the result of hacking, maybe evil foreign hackers? Maybe a rogue AI? Is Skynet becoming self-aware, but fucking around with airline schedules and apps instead of nukes, because flight delays and glitchy software are actually a more aggravating form of torture than instant nuclear annihilation?

OK, we’re gonna spoil the ending for you: Most likely not malign hackers, a rogue AI (but a lot of it’s definitely not-rogue AI), or even Trump/DOGE fuckery, although that was a big factor in the case of the FAA outage. (Also, we’ll stop assuming that the “router” that flooded the FAA system with “too much data” was “the new AI to track airline flights” when somebody besides Sean Duffy denies it. If that makes us agree with Markwayne Mullin, well, fuck it, he’s agreeing with us.)

But the “benign” explanation is no great comfort either: This is what happens when you have a lot of legacy computer systems running your businesses and government agencies, and then you graft on a whole new layer of newfangled stuff like “AI” that may not play well with the older systems, because all this shit is complicated and coming out of different boxes. As the Wall Street Journal techsplains (gift link), the companies and agencies that have been cyberhobbled “all say that the root problem wasn’t a hack. In most cases, it was a system upgrade gone wrong.” We have a digital infrastructure that has grown so rapidly and broadly that some parts are patches of patches. It’s quite the mess, even worse than trying to untangle those strings of Christmas lights that you hurriedly crammed in boxes last year.

Fortunately, Dear Leader, whose uncle was a professor at MIT, urged calm, because cybercatastrophes are just what happens when you’re doing a great job.

Normally we would provide a longer excerpt than Trump’s dismissive comment, “It’s life. It’s life. When you’re big and powerful and have all the money, things like that happen—it’s fine.” Trump didn’t have to explain what the fuck any of that was supposed to mean, because another reporter immediately asked a question about the leak of Deutsche Bank records that included some of his tax records, which was of far greater concern to Great Leader than our crumbling crufty computer infrastructure.

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As for the real causes of the digital embuggerances we’re seeing, the Journal explains that yes, this is a result of the AI boom, even if it’s not rogue AI agents causing the havoc. Instead, in one of those goofy ironies that make life entertaining for all of us tool-using chimps, it also turns out that AI is legitimately good at finding security holes in software that has been around forever, but which hu-mons hadn’t previously discovered.

In April, Anthropic released Mythos—a product tuned for cybersecurity that has proved to be uncannily good at finding software bugs. OpenAI followed with models of its own. As a result, this year has been unlike any other when it comes to the number of bugs found and patches issued. Last month, Microsoft released patches fixing about 1,400 security flaws in its products during its monthly software update. It was a record number of patches. A year earlier, the tally was about 170. Flaws in another software product, called PHP, came to light in October, and were considered so serious that many organizations shut down their websites rather than risk being hacked. In recent weeks, other serious bugs were uncovered in the Linux operating system and the Java programming language—both of which are ubiquitous among American corporations.

Once discovered, those holes have to be fixed with a patch, lest baddies exploit them. All those patches increase the odds of new glitches, and before you know it, the old Microsoft “Clippy” character comes back as a knife-wielding zombie saying “It looks like you’re trying to run software that’s far more sophisticated than me. Would you like help fucking everything up?” Zombie Clippy then fritzes out, as does a third of the electric grid for the Atlantic Seaboard.

On top of the technical challenges, Lawfare senior editor and AI boffin Kate Klonick points out in an indispensable Bluesky thread titled “WHY IS EVERYTHING BREAKING?” that the problem is complicated by some fairly mundane facts of human resources and institutional memory. She notes that her contacts in techworld “couldn’t emphasize enough” that

there has been a simultaneous departure of high level engineers who understand legacy code while at the same time an influx of people happy to slap anything they vibecode into the code of the existing system. So when things break, as they are going to do, there aren't people around who can fix them anymore.



As one of them said to me “you think these kids know COBOL? actual lol”

So the good news is that the top nerds all say there aren’t likely any hackers behind the recent outages — asterisk here to note that the top nerds at CISA all got DOGEd — just plain old snarls with a growing information infrastructure that happens to be vital to big parts of daily life, which is quite scary enough. But hackers definitely exist, many working for foreign governments, and they’re also playing around recklessly with AI to probe everydamnthing for vulnerabilities. Eek.

The scarier thing for many Americans is that the people supposedly in charge of keeping the country running seem more worried about shifting blame than about fixing the problems. As The New York Times puts it (gift link), there’s a sense that the country is falling apart, and there’s nobody answering the phone at the help desk.

But at least Marco Rubio and several other Trumpbots took the opportunity to loyally use Great Leader’s preferred made-up word for predictive machine learning programs, “SUPER-intelligence,” or “S.I.” He answered a reporter’s question about whether AI was causing the outages by saying “Sometimes, when you are going in to fix the system because you’ve identified a vulnerability, it creates a short-term disruption in the way the system works. That’s how that’s how it’s been described to me in terms of the role that SI might have played in it.”

And everyone just felt embarrassed for him.

This might therefore be a good time to offer some words of comfort and encouragement to your laptop, tablet, or smartphone. Haha, we are just being silly, because computers are just machines, and you shouldn’t anthropomorphize them. They really hate it when you do that.

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