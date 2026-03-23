The administration is cruel, it is trifling, but don’t forget it is also deadly incompetent!

Where is the outrage over the search for poor 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie passing the 50-day mark after her January 31 kidnapping, and Kash Patel’s gormless, gutted FBI still without a single suspect or useful clue, even with front-door video of the kidnapper, and footage from two other cameras on the property that he is refusing to release, for some reason? And now the Sheriff of Pima County Chris Nanos is facing a recall election, though authorities arrived promptly to Guthrie’s home that night. And as soon as the kidnapper sent a message by email it became a federal case, so that Nanos couldn’t go and single-handedly solve it even if he wanted to. It’s on the FBI to get camera footage from Google and release it or not, like they did with the other footage, and the local sheriff is the only one who has told the public anything. And Kash Patel is blaming him, without evidence, for withholding evidence. Why isn’t he releasing it? More images of the cars could be helpful. Fox News is in no way curious to know.

Please take just five seconds to imagine how many stories they would have run about Sleepy Old Already Dead Joe Biden Letting Savannah Guthrie’s Mother Moulder In Her … ???

Why isn’t anyone screaming about all of the plane crashes? This morning at LaGuardia two Air Canada pilots were killed and 41 people were injured when the plane struck a Port Authority Fire Truck. Since the start of the administration there have been 184 aviation disasters in the US, killing a total of 387 people, starting with the January 2025 midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, the first commercial big-jet domestic fatal airline disaster since 2009. While at the same time, Trump and Secretary Whitey On The Moon have been gutting the agencies responsible for aviation safety, even given pre-existing shortages. Thousands of FAA employees, including air traffic controllers, safety inspectors, maintenance mechanics, flight-map updaters, and even the lawyers at the Aviation Litigation Division charged with making sure pilots meet requirements and don’t have DUIs (!) have all left after taking buyouts, getting laid off, or not having their contracts renewed.

The fact that Secretary Real World didn’t personally drive the truck onto the LaGuardia runway would have NO BEARING on whether Fox News would be screaming Joe Biden kills pilots! And don’t even get us started on the TS fuckin’ A right now. A bunch of ICE goons sniffing feet at airport terminals will surely help their 90 percent fail rate! There’s always a Tweet.

It’s going great.

Where is the outrage at the dead soldiers?! Thirteen US service members have died in Operation Epstein Fail, including six who died when their refueling plane crashed in Iran. And three F-15s crashed in Kuwait (with no fatalities) in a friendly fire incident. Where is the chest-beating around the VFW hall that Pete Hegseth or somebody should resign after so many failures, such as the bombing of a girls’ primary school after using what CENTCOM said were 15-year-old maps provided by the Defense Intelligence Agency? Why is no one asking why DIA did not even check Google maps?

Why isn’t everybody screaming 100 times a day about Donald Trump Killing All The Troops? They certainly did so for Joe Biden, when he got us out of our previous Forever War and his approval rating never hit “positive” again. Now Trump’s started one, and everyone’s afraid to say boo.

We all know Trump and Bannon’s Flood the Zone With Shit dealie keeps us from focusing on any one shit because there’s too many shits. But good lord, pick a topic and YELL ABOUT IT.

The Groceries, that’s a good one! And The Gas! And the airplanes and the war, those are good ones too. And poor Nancy Guthrie, bless her. YELL AND YELL AND YELL.

They would do the same for us. We have the added benefit of being not liars and also correct.

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