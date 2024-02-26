Your friend Martini Glambassador forgot to take her computer on her vacation! Enjoy this tabs gif blast from the past! :D

Allo allo, I am back to work after a week staycationing in Detroit with Shy and the girls. We went to a different museum and restaurant every day, plus rollerskating and a movie. (Wonka. Fantastic. Loved it so much!) That shit was hard!

Look how hard it was!

Kids crashed out. Me perfect.

Okay, what is even going on with the news, everything in the world? Let’s find out, together!

Rocket brain scientist man says Biden’s brain is aging, but Trump’s is bad. It’s a bad brain, brad! I mean obviously, and also no shit, and also the rocket brain scientist says Trump already died of Alzheimer’s, he dead. (Salon)

Two different newsletters I read just now both said that this Lawrence O’Donnell video on hey, should Joe Biden kick rocks? is “brilliant,” so … here it is, if you like to watch Lawrence O’Donnell talk for 27 minutes! I tried but then Shy was watching “Resident Alien” and you know I don’t like to disturb!

Nobody agrees with your police work there, Owasso, Oklahoma, police. (Popular Info)

All the ways they’re going after birth control right now, this week, plus women who were denied abortions with ectopic pregnancies, in case Baby Jesus decided to heal a ruptured fallopian tube, in Abortion, Every Day.

God bless this fucking family. A recovering drug addict and her husband, both clinging to sobriety and fighting the state for her older kids — the youngest less than a year older than the new premature baby they’re trying desperately to care for with no paid leave and a ruptured uterus after being unable to procure an abortion in Tennessee and no hospitals equipped to care for the baby and Jesus Christ it just goes on and on. I do not care for your supposed Christians, Tennessee. (Pro Publica)

Don Moynihan does not want homeschooling book-banner Bethany Mandel to serve on his Virginia suburb school board, please, and here are the many reasons why!

Shocked, shocked to find gambling Nazis in this establishment CPAC. (NBC News)

It was difficult to figure out what was going on in this Wired story about the Russia nukes Congress thing from last week; it’s written all weird and proper and shit. But after three reads, it seems that the House Intel chair did his big HAIR ON FIRE NATIONAL SECURITY thing in order to shit on a bipartisan crew that was aiming to get rid of the FISA Section 702 ability to spy on Americans. (Wired)

From last year, relevant to our discussion last week on plastic bag bans, here’s how it’s kicking ass in Jersey! BILLIONS (of bags) SAVED! (North Jersey)

Last week I learned who made “stock buybacks” legal, spoiler it was Ronald Reagan. (Thom Hartmann)

Shy sat in this seat once. People farted on him the entire flight. He is still angry. (29E at One Man’s Blog)

This parchment paper website guy done fucked up, son. (Dexerto)

Thank you for reading Wonkette. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Vacation IS my entire personality, clickbait headline! Unfortunately, it was just an ad for Sak’s Fifth Avenue, so no link! However! We hired my assistant Felicia and her boss at one of her 17 other jobs to deep-clean our house this week, so here is what Martha Stewart says to throw out when you deep-clean your house, it’s the same things those articles always say to throw out, maybe we will do that one day too.

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, this button gives us a small commission on everything you put in your cart until you check out (unless you close the tab first without buying). You can also find it on our homepage on the left hand side under “clickies.”

Amazon portal

Wonkette loves you and wants you to be happy.

Wonkette loving money button!