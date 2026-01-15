Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4hEdited

Greenland is a territory of Denmark, one of America's NATO allies.

The destruction of NATO has been Putin's goal for YEARS now...

Reply
Share
22 replies
Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
4h

Just suggesting we invade one of our NATO allies is enough to impeach and remove Trump.

Reply
Share
4 replies
767 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture