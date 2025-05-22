It has been a full day since we were treated to the sight of the president of the United States ambushing the president of South Africa in the Oval Office with what he seemed to think were some sort of racist snuff videos, and we remain amazed that 24 hours of nonstop shaking our head has not caused it to pop off and roll across the floor of the living room like a soccer ball.

Some more information has emerged about the likely source of one of those videos, which yr Doktor Zoom dug up on Wednesday. This video was aerial footage of a long procession of vehicles driving on a road lined with thousands of white crosses. Trump claimed each cross represented a murdered white farmer. This was supposed to prove that “white genocide” is occurring right under the nose of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It was bullshit, of course. As Dok discovered, the video appears to have been from the protest of the murder of one couple, Glen and Vida Rafferty, who were killed during a botched robbery. They were not targeted because they are white.

So how did this utter crap find its way into the Oval Office? Well, it was apparently shared most widely on X by an account with the handle @twatterbaas. The anonymous owner of the account, who calls himself Boer, has 163,000 followers. He has spent the last few years claiming to be one of those white farmers surrounded by shrieking savages just waiting to knock him off with the full complicity of the South African government, or whatever racist fever dream he’s having.

The @twatterbaas account is apparently known for showing all sorts of racist material. For all those followers, though, he has only two subscribers. One of those subscribers is Elon Musk.

We can’t say for sure that Elon is the vector of this video. it could have been Stephen Miller or anyone of the number of Internet Nazis who — and we will never believe we are typing these words — staff the administration of the president of the United States.

What we found particularly interesting, though, is that the anonymous @twatterbaas was recently unmasked by News24 in South Africa. And surprise! He’s not a farmer at all.

The white, middle-aged sad sack of celibacy and thwarted dreams who runs @twatterbaas is a man named Sebastiaan Jooste. He’s 46 and manages his parents’ guesthouse (which appears to be what we Americans would call a bed-and-breakfast) in Gordon’s Bay, a suburb of Cape Town:

Despite presenting himself as a landowner, News24’s investigation confirmed that Jooste has never owned land in South Africa. The “farms” he posted about were properties registered under his parents’ names. Jooste stopped any farming activities at least by mid-2024 when his family took over the guesthouse full-time.

News24 confronted Jooste, who denied being behind @twatterbaas. But a few days later, his lawyer copped to it, saying he had lied for “good reason,” the good reason likely being he doesn’t want to ruin his family’s business. We’re guessing he’s actually getting an influx of racists. Stephen Miller will probably take his family for a week.

By the way, this, according to one South African website, appears to be the Joose family guesthouse. Looks nice! And roomy, we bet an entire klavern could have a comfy vacation there with their families.

The South African government is investigating Sebastiaan Jooste for hate speech, so that’s nice. Look for the United States to make a formal diplomatic protest at some point. We did just recently nominate a member of the Bozell family to be our ambassador.

Another source of President White Genocide’s presentation in the Oval Office appears to be American Thinker, a cut-rate wingnut blog that has been pushing paranoid and racist gibberish for many years. Think the Gateway Pundit but slightly more erudite.

We’ve encountered American Thinker before over the years, said encounters usually being followed by a Silkwood shower:

Trump held up a printout of an American Thinker blog post containing a photo of Red Cross workers wearing hazmat suits and carrying body bags. The post was titled, “Let’s talk about Africa, which is where tribalism takes you.” It’s your usual blah blah blah about the insidious plan of America’s left to balkanize the nation, and if you don’t believe us, look at South Africa, where the government’s goal is to appropriate white people’s land and then murder them, and so on.

Ah, said Barron’s, you might have the impression that that photo has anything whatsoever to do with South Africa. Shockingly, that would be incorrect:

"Look, here's burial sites all over the place," said Trump. "These are all white farmers that are being buried." But the image is a screengrab from a February YouTube video of Red Cross workers responding after women were raped and burned alive during a mass jailbreak in the Congolese city of Goma, according to its caption.

Awful! Probably something to bring up with the leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo, though, and not the president of South Africa. Not that Trump will bring it up with anyone from Congo, once someone gets him to understand the victims were Black.

Not that it matters, he’d keep pretending the picture was from South Africa no matter how many times anyone tells him it’s not.

If you’re wondering why this event in Goma was in a post about the alleged white genocide being perpetrated in South Africa, it was pretty clearly to give the author both an excuse to mention tribalism and an excuse to point and say, The situation in South Africa is bad, just look at this savagery that occurred in another part of the continent! Thereby smearing all Black people in Africa as being one and the same.

It’s moments like these that make us remember the old proverb May you live in interesting times, because we desperately would love for these times to be a lot less interesting. Or at least a lot less nuts.

[SwisherPost / Barron's / The Guardian]

