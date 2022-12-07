Donald Trump denies it, because he lies a lot, but he really did call for terminating the Constitution so that he could become president again. Threatening to overthrow the duly elected government is straight-up treason, but Republicans have refused to collectively condemn the former insurrectionist in chief.

Similar to when Trump dined with antisemites a couple weeks ago, a few Republican senators have criticized Trump’s remarks. Mitt Romney told reporters Monday that "the Republican Party is the Constitution party, so when he calls to suspend the Constitution, he goes from being MAGA to being RINO.” Uh, sure.



John Cornyn said, “I’m at a loss for words. We need to move on.” Minority Whip John Thune said, "Of course I disagree with that. I swear an oath to uphold the Constitution, and it is a bedrock principle — it is the principle, the bedrock of our country. So I couldn’t disagree more.” However, when asked if he’d still support Trump as the 2024 Republican nominee for president, Thune said he’s “just not going to go there at this point — that’s a long way off.” Who knows, maybe terminating the Constitution will be the “cool” thing to do in 2024. Thune has to stay open to changing trends.

Thune did suggest that Trump’s treason talk was a “golden opportunity” for Republican presidential candidates to “create contrast” during the primaries. We guess while Democrats have boring debates about health care and climate, Republicans will argue over the finer points of fascism. “Should we accept democracy or nah?”

CNN host Erin Burnett reported Monday that mid-tier Shakespeare villain Ted Cruz refused to respond to questions about Trump’s latest attack on democracy. (Cruz has his own personal issues going on now that we won’t address here, and we further invite you to refrain from doing so in the comments.) Burnett noted that Cruz is a supposed staunch defender of the Constitution, at least that’s how the vainglorious gasbag and known liar presents himself.

Pollster Harry Enten shared a recent survey showing that 62 percent of Republican voters align more with the party than Trump personally, a significant erosion in his cult-like appeal since he left office, kicking and screaming, in 2021. Burnett seized on this fact.

“That’s fascinating,” she said. “But Republicans, some of them, are still choosing to remain silent on an issue that is a slam dunk for traditional Republicans, right, which is the Constitution, loyalty to the Constitution.”

CNN is in a transitional period to "raging dumpster fire," but I’m still not sure why Burnett is promoting Republican talking points on air. There’s far more reason to believe that rank-and-file Republicans are bailing on loser Trump in favor of a more effective fascist like Ron DeSantis. Republican voters rejected Constitution-defending Liz Cheney.

“[Cruz] positions himself as a defender of the Constitution as his identity,” Burnett said. “This is who he is, and he could run against Trump again in 2024. This should be a slam dunk for him.”

Cruz’s “identity” is a pathetic combination of owning the libs and blatant opportunism. The guy tried to overturn a presidential election just a couple years ago! So did constitutional crusader Mike Lee. Maybe every Republican who rants and raves about the Constitution is a big fraud.

Enten pointed out that Cruz’s numbers in Republican primary polls are abysmal: "He’s polling at just three percent. He is in fifth place. He should be doing something different, perhaps going after the former president for a change. That might be something that could move his numbers up because they really can’t go down any further.”

However, attacking Trump would mean openly agreeing with Democrats. That’s not Cruz’s style. We should accept that he’s terrible and will always live down to our expectations.

