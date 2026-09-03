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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
22mEdited

While in Democratic-controlled NY...

Mayor Mamdani announces a ban on generative AI in schools through 8th grade:

"AI is not going to replace student-teacher interaction in NYC public schools. We have also heard the importance of protecting childhood—allowing students the opportunity to ask questions, to engage, to fail, to learn."

https://bsky.app/profile/factpostnews.bsky.social/post/3mukmu2bnto2b

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Shocktreatment's avatar
Shocktreatment
25m

Nationalize the fuckers. D̶r̶a̶c̶o̶n̶i̶a̶n̶ ̶d̶i̶s̶i̶n̶c̶e̶n̶t̶i̶v̶e̶s̶ ̶f̶o̶r̶ ̶e̶x̶c̶e̶s̶s̶i̶v̶e̶ ̶c̶o̶n̶s̶u̶m̶p̶t̶i̶o̶n̶ ̶ Genuine meaningful incentives for efficiency and economy.

Dividend checks for shareholders, my ass

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