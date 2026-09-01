Wonkette

Wonkette

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jltympanum's avatar
jltympanum
3h

People who have not built computer-based systems have no idea how long it can take to get it right. Even for apparently "simple" systems. For a project as important as vote-by-mail, and which is supposed to be fail-proof, a year is already a pretty tight schedule. 90 days is GUARANTEED failure. As the Dok has pointed out, that probably is the intended result.

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Mighty Little Dog's avatar
Mighty Little Dog
3h

Biden should have sacked the Postmaster General. trump has sacked anyone he wants, regardless of their term. Now this.

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