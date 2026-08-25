Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1hEdited

I have found the beast of the Forest Hill Park fishing pond. A big snapping turtle,

(although someone said it could be a soft shell turtle) whichever it is still a beast. I saw this thing in the water, couldn't tell what it was then the head popped up.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-322439173?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
1hEdited

On why Dolly Parton was my hero

To steal a line from myself, everybody knows who Dolly Parton was, but not everyone knew who Dolly Parton *was.* This is a story about Dolly Parton the humanitarian and philanthropist.

When I was small, Dolly was everywhere. On the radio. On the TV. On movie screens. She was famous for her clear, penetrating voice that jumped out of radio speakers before most little girls’ mothers let them wear lipstick. Not bad for a kid who grew up with 11 siblings in a one-room shack with a dirt floor and no indoor plumbing.

And she could write her ass off. “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” were written in one day. Both were hits. The former was resurrected by Beyoncé, the latter by Whitney Houston.

If you’re close to my age, you remember that summer when it was inescapable. As the writer of record, Dolly got a check every time “I Will Always Love You” played on the radio.

She gave every last dollar away.

Her Daddy never learned to read or write, because what use does a dirt farmer’s son have for book learning? Someone will always have to tend the chickens, and chickens can’t read.

So she started a foundation to promote literacy. Every month, they sent an age-appropriate book free of charge to every child who signed up to receive one, because if one more child had to go through life feeling the shame her Daddy felt, it would be over her dead body.

Tell me that isn’t the most Christian thing you’ve heard in longer than you want to think about.

Without widespread literacy, my life and career would have been impossible, so that hits deep.

I’m only sorry I never got to meet her and tell her how much I admired her.

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