ALLEGEDLY there is a White House press briefing this morning with Jen Psaki and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at 10 a.m. Eastern ALLEGEDLY. They don't usually have briefings that early, so we'll see if this is a thing that's happening or just another one of their tricks.

youtu.be

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter .



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?