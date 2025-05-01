Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Thorstensen's avatar
John Thorstensen
40mEdited

I gotta say, after a 44-year career as an astronomy professor, I find this aggressive ignorance and casual idiocy about celestial matters to be especially painful.

The dynamics of the solar system are among the best-understood things in science, and the subject is almost indescribably beautiful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
1h

Dear RFK Jr.,

Instead of trying to remove fluoride from the water and claiming that vaccines cause everything from autism to erectile dysfunction, why don't you caucus your fellow cabinet members to see what is that causes them to be BATSHIT FUCKING INSANE?

Yourself included, natch.

Fuck right off, the lot of you.

EQ

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
450 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture