Getting up in the Nazis’ faces in Lower Manhattan.

Every New Year’s Eve Wonkette picks one hero above all to be THE HERO for the year, and that will happen this year too, later tonight. (Spoiler, it’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, now feel free to go about your festivities and/or go to bed.) (Just kidding, we picked “AI” like Time did.)

But the United States is currently in the throes of a fascist experience, and how that ends up is anybody’s guess at this point. There are things every day that make us more concerned than the day before. But that just increases the need for us to look for and amplify the heroes working to turn the tide.

The truth is that there are many. As Timothy Snyder likes to say, none of us has to do everything to fight fascism, we just all have to do something and we have to keep doing the thing, whatever it is.

So, here are some people who are also THE HERO for this year, and for next year, and every year after until we’re out of this shit, however that turns out:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chris Murphy, Ilhan Omar, Jasmine Crockett, Jamie Raskin and all the other members of Congress who actually understand what we are up against, that we are fighting Nazis for our country and for our very lives, and that there is no going back to “normal.”

Members of Congress like LaMonica McIver who have been arrested by the fascist regime, and those who will be in the future, and judges like Hannah Dugan, who are not and will not cowed by this bullshit.

People stepping up to primary those members of Congress who are acting as dead weight, who desperately are trying to hang on to collegiality, who do not understand that things are never, ever, ever fucking going back to the way they were before.

Judges like James Boasberg and Tanya Chutkan and all the others who rule against Trump fearlessly and with devotion to the Constitution, many of whom are victims of MAGA terror campaigns of intimidation, but they keep doing it every day.

Lawsuit filers like Marc Elias and all the immigration lawyers working tirelessly to make sure every judge in the nation has to work A WHOLE BUNCH and never gets a break, ha ha, suck it, JUDGES, gonna be a lot more cases in 2026! Sorry about your never napping again. :(

Grandmas at No Kings marches and Lululemon moms with Stanley cups who want ICE out of their fucking neighborhoods and fearlessly tell those high school dropouts so every single day, who work to make sure immigrants know their rights, who will be some of the first people to hide people in their attics, if they aren’t already.

Librarians. Always the librarians.

Regular people putting “ICE GET THE FUCK OUT” signs on their places of business.

People registering people to vote, people running for office, people doing the work to get people elected, knocking on doors, organizing all these fucking pissed off people for democracy.

Artists canceling shows at the KENNEDY Center, because fuck that fascist loser.

Journalists reporting fearlessly, whether they’re on TV and famous or they’re in the trenches, independent or even still stuck in the bowels of Jeff Bezos’s Washington Post and using the tools they still have at their disposal to subvert fascism.

Historians like Snyder and Anne Applebaum, Carole Cadwalladr, Rachel Maddow and her important history podcasts that relate eerily to where we are now, extremism experts, authoritarian experts, anybody out there who’s using their expertise to synthesize and contextualize all this bullshit so that we can respond to it more smartly.

Commentators who commentate fearlessly, whose free speech those scumbag Nazis can pry OUT OF OUR MOTHERFUCKING MOUTHS, again, on TV, on podcasts, on street corners, going viral on Facebook, right here at Wonkette.

Anybody who calls these Nazi sons of bitches the Nazi sons of fucking bitches they are.

People who don’t obey in advance and people who don’t obey AT ALL, people who tell the fascists to fuck off from the time they get up in the morning to the time they go to bed at night, people who show up outside ICE concentration camps and prison facilities to pray and offer communion and seize the moral conversation entirely back from these white supremacist MAGA shitheels.

People who dress up like dinosaurs and Teletubbies and Bluey and Christ knows what kinds of furries, so that Fox News can accurately describe the “devastation” in places like Portland.

Cops, police departments, and local governments that make a point of not helping ICE. (Fuck all those that do help ICE.)

The regular people of every city who are RISING THE FUCK UP against daily terrorism committed by their own government.

Senators and congressmen who make videos to make sure the military knows it has a duty to say “SIR, FUCK OFF, SIR!” to illegal orders from domestic enemies in positions of power, and members of the armed forces currently contemplating how they’re going to navigate that order when it comes to them.

Abortion activists and LGBTQ+ rights activists and immigrant activists and disability rights activists and civil rights activists and people who fight for the poor and for children. People who cook for people who are doing all those things.

People who follow ICE Nazis around and blow whistles to deafen them and alert vulnerable innocents to terrorists in their midst.

People who resign from DOJ and CDC and every other agency to shine a light on what’s happening in all the places Donald Trump is destroying, people who leak like motherfuckers, whoever ends up leaking the full unredacted Epstein Files. (2026 goals activated!)

People who are taking their science and medical knowledge and using it to create new public health authorities on the West Coast and wherever else they’re forming, or who are packing up to move abroad so that the vital research they’re doing for humanity may continue.

People who berate Pete Hegseth and his fellow parishioners and call them pussies as they’re coming out of church.

Gavin Newsom’s social media team and Gavin for letting them go wild.

People who do quiet things we can’t see, people who deliver food to immigrant families terrified of leaving their houses, people who patronize immigrant businesses, people who look for ways to create community with the people on their own blocks, in their neighborhoods, their towns, who call their bad elected officials to call them fucking bitch ass motherfuckers, who call their good elected officials to offer them support to keep fighting the fucking bitch ass motherfuckers, people who walk into restaurants where Trump officials are eating and proceed to loudly call them bitch ass motherfuckers, any people who look for any way to deny joy and peace to the Nazis, who find out where ICE Nazis are staying and sit up in the parking lots outside their hotels and blow their horns all night …

People who look for opportunities, any opportunity, tiny opportunities, to be a light in the darkness for somebody else.

Point is, it’s lots of people.

And before anybody says anything, of course we forgot a gazillion people and kinds of people. This is just us spitballing and coming up with 50 more things to mention every minute we’ve been writing this post, and then finally deciding to let you fill in the gaps in the comments.

And of course, if you’re here, it means you’re still plugged in, and that we’re all still doing this thing, which is the thing we are doing, which we will keep doing, like Timothy Snyder says.

“Keep doing the thing.” It’s all we can do, really.

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?