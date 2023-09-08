Who Gon' Cry At The Ken Paxton Impeachment Trial Today?
It's not Pat Schroeder! (That was for all you olds, which is all of you.)
Ken Paxton impeachment trial, Ken Paxton impeachment trial, get
fucked impeached Ken Paxton!
Here’s “the emotional reaction to day three” (i.e., yesterday), including some deputy AG crying because somebody asked him what it was like to have his boss, impeached and disgraced and floridly corrupt Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, fire him and say mean words. Can you imagine if a woman cried at that? I am just saying.
Ready, set, here’s your livestream!
To this day, still can’t figure how you put out your eye ‘playing hide and seek’, unless maybe you step on a rake..l
Backpfeifengesicht.
German for "a face in need of a good punch." See, e.g., Ken Paxton.