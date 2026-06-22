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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
29m

Monday Bear showing off his mittens. He even had floof between his toes!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-280630062?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈
30m

Trump seems very TiLt!! TiLt!! TiLt!! Whoooop!! Whoooop!! Doy!! YoD!! DYO!! Pfft!! Pfft!! PffT!! today. It would be hilarious if people were not dying and being made homeless and hungry.

And this is the latest in NEWZ YOU CAN UZE!!

Watch out for Lewis!!

https://substackcdn.com/image/fetch/$s_!AD03!,f_auto,q_auto:good,fl_progressive:steep/https%3A%2F%2Fsubstack-post-media.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2Fmedia_upload%2Fcomment%2F130ee800-33df-4d26-bf0e-4bd994108d3c%2F152ca5fc-add2-4e08-9609-85925f347ccd.jpeg

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