Wonkette

Wonkette

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SayItWithWookies's avatar
SayItWithWookies
3h

Rudy is tan, resuscitated and ready -- just sayin'.

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Shocktreatment's avatar
Shocktreatment
3h

I hope that the next time I see or hear anything from this lunatic is under oath, as a hostile witness, being questioned by a personally offended, young, smart, savage federal prosecutor with a taste, no, a fetish for revenge...

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