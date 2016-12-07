Left: Good American; Right: One-man basket of deplorables.

Time to check in with our old, disgusting friend Rick Santorum, a very bad man who has more compassion for snuggling with dead American fetuses than he does for living, breathing human beings. He especially doesn't like foreign Mexican illegal immigrants, even if they are actually legally protected now, thanks to President Nobummer. The precepts of the DREAM Act (which never actually passed) and the Obama administration's DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) allow children of people who came to 'Murica illegally to come out of the shadows and say, "Hi, I am here, because honestly when I was seven years old, I didn't make the illegal immigration decisions in the family, that was done by my real dad. Should I really pay for the sins of my dad? Oh, I'm glad you agree that it's not my fault, President Obama, THANKS OBAMA!" That is the exact text of the DREAM Act and DACA, in case you did not know.

Anyway, those people can fuck right off, according to Rick Santorum, even if they are way more productive American residents than the Hoveround brigade in the Rust Belt that waddled its way to the polls and helped Donald Trump barely "win" the American election, by losing the popular vote, BIG LEAGUE.

Van Jones had a CNN special called "The Messy Truth," and a DREAMer named Elizabeth Vilchis told Santorum her story, of coming here when she was seven, of getting a degree in mechanical engineering, and basically being the embodiment of the American dream:

Long block quotes because worth it:

VILCHIS: Growing up here in America, one thing I always heard was that there was a shortage of individuals who entered careers in science, engineering and technology, and so I decided to be part of the solution. I actually earned a degree in mechanical engineering. I have a career in the technology sector, and I've spent almost a decade working with students, getting them to focus on entering careers in engineering. And I stand to lose all the work that I've done if the new administration decides to end DACA, which is the program that allows undocumented individuals like myself to have the ability to work. It's not an immigration status, it's just the ability to work. ... I will lose my career, my career will come to an end if that program ends, and I will also potentially be labeled for deportation, which means that I'm going to be removed from the communities that I've contributed to so much. And so, as 2017 starts, I'd like to ask for your advice. How would you advise somebody like me for planning my future and what lies ahead?

Can we just stop to say that Elizabeth Vilchis is freaking amazing, and we'd much rather have one million of her as our next door neighbor than even one measly, disgusting Rick Santorum? The loser former senator's answer was to tell a story about how his dad came to America when he was seven years old too, but his daddy's daddy did it the legal way, therefore the worthless Santorum family is welcome in America, and fuck you, DREAMer lady.

Really:

SANTORUM: You've been given a tremendous benefit by being here in this country. [...] My guess is you wouldn't have had the opportunities to be able to accomplish what you have. [...] You have the ability to go to ANY other country right now, and apply those wares, and be successful, and reapply to come back to America if you so choose! [...] Go and make the rest of the world a better place!

[wonkbar]<a href="https: //wonkette.substack.com/p/rick-santorum-has-clever-plan-to-make-all-the-brown-people-go-away-forever"></a>[/wonkbar]WOW. She's contributing more to the American economy, and to its future, than the average Trump supporter, and yet she's FREE to Get The Fuck Out, and then try to come back legally, you know, if she's able, years from now. Remember how Rick Santorum, during his failed primary campaign, told us unaccompanied Central American children weren't coming to America because they were terrified for their own safety, but because they wanted our sweet free Obamaphones? Remember when he had a Clever Plan to make all the brown people go away, saying he wanted to "give them a gift of being able to help the country they were born in"? He said, "Let’s send six million Mexicans, Hondurans, Guatemalans, El Salvadorians back into their country, so they can start a renaissance in their country so they won’t be coming over here anymore." If we make El Mexico Salvador great again, then we can Make America Great again, by letting it fester with unproductive white racist Trump voters, who have zero marketable skills, and who also have Ryan's Family Steakhouse drippings caked under their fingernails.

As always, fuck Rick Santorum sideways, and can Obama please deport him to outer space before Inauguration Day?

Badass CNN lady Ana Navarro (A REPUBLICAN!) was also on the panel, and decided to set everyone straight on who's welcome in America. SPOILER: It is Elizabeth Vilchis, and not Rick Santorum:

First of all, this is your country. No matter what he says, no matter what anybody else says [ CLAPPING from the audience ], this is your country, and I as an American thank you for the contributions you are making to our joint country. I want you here. [...] Anonymity is no longer an option for people like you. [...] You've got to tell your story and change and affect public opinion, because your stories are beautiful, they're the stories of the American dream.

At the end, Vilchis tried to explain to Santorum that, for real, she didn't have a choice in coming to America from Mexico, but he didn't care, because he's lower than scum, end of story, God bless America, at least until Trump destroys it once and for all next year or the year after that.

[ RawStory ]

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