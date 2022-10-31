If a red wave wipes out Democrats in November, very serious pundits are prepared to tell us that this is because voters are concerned about inflation, gas prices, and violent crime. However, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have spent the past two years actively addressing all these issues. They even passed a bill literally called the Inflation Reduction Act. The American Rescue Plan, which no Republican supported, gave local governments $350 billion in COVID-19 relief, which was promptly spent on law enforcement and prisons. They funded the damn police!

Meanwhile, Republicans have no compelling solutions for inflation, gas prices, and the not-actually-rising crime in our cities. Instead, they keep smearing teachers and queer Americans while whining about pronouns. They just won't shut up about them.

Last week, noted brain genius Herschel Walker, who Republicans think should represent Georgia in the Senate, attacked woke pronouns with a barrage of bigoted dad jokes.

Brace yourselves:

“Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker: “What the heck is a pronoun? … These pronouns gonna get our men and women in the service killed.”” — The Recount (@The Recount) 1666969111

Closing out his standup set, Walker says, "What the heck is a pronoun? My pronoun is sick and tired of these pronouns." He's apparently overwhelmed by first grade English. Republicans have consistently freaked out over the past two years whenever Democrats, especially Vice President Kamala Harris, announced their pronouns, either during a town hall or on social media. It's not that big a deal, and no one is forcing Republicans to show basic human courtesy.

"Right now, these pronouns are gonna get our men and women in the service killed," he said to an approving crowd. "Let me tell you, China, Russia, and Iran aren't talking about no pronouns. They're talking about war."

Republicans keep comparing America, a free nation (for now), to China, Russia, and Iran, which are all authoritarian regimes if not outright dictatorships. Russia's military specifically has not prospered for its lack of pronouns. Rep. Matt Gaetz, that half-used bottle of Axe Body Spray, trolled US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in April about how US military leadership is just too damn woke to win wars.

He said, "While everyone else in the world seems to be developing capabilities and being more strategic, we got time to embrace critical race theory at West Point, to embrace socialism at the National Defense University, to do mandatory pronoun training."

None of this drivel is true, but Gaetz achieved his viral moment.

Obviously, we don't expect Herschel Walker to have any legitimate policy proposals. He's just a vote to investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci and otherwise harass Hunter Biden. He's not going to pass any constructive policies for Georgia, which his Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, has managed in multiple ways.

Last week, Walker expressed disbelief that Warnock was asking for six more years in office: "Do we look like we got peanuts in our brain? We're smarter than that, and I think we need to act like we're smarter than that."

Walker's campaign is hardly a testament to what Republicans think about Georgia voters' intelligence. It's become a collective expression of Republican spite and cruelty. Thursday, at a campaign event, Sen. Lindsey Graham once again suggested that "if Herschel Walker wins that means we’re not racist. And if you’re a Republican, aren’t you tired of being called a racist all the time by everybody?”

Democratic Rep. Val Demings is literally a cop, but I doubt that Republicans will stop calling Democrats anti-cop if she beats Marco Rubio in the Florida Senate race. Most grotesquely, Graham said if he wanted to see "every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won." This is not a hope and change campaign. Republicans don't believe Herschel Walker will improve anyone's life as senator. He's simply an instrument of their grossness.

