Ron Spangler
Josh Kraft parachuted into the city two years ago and has been doing all he can to distance himself from his Trump-loving father, Bob, who is also increasingly unloved in these parts as his football team has stunk for reasons that largely can be traced right back to him and Josh's brother who either is or is not directly meddling in "football decisions" depending on who you ask. (He totally is.)

The Boston business community likes Kraft for obvious reasons, but that's not enough, and he's getting increasingly nasty in his attacks on Wu, which is not a good look, because he's not very good at it - kind of like Ron DeSantis wasn't good at it. He's also under the spotlight for some potentially hinky campaign finance action, but innocent until proven guilty etc etc.

I don't vote in the city so I'm not following it as closely as I would as a constituent, but I wouldn't be surprised if some of the MAGA-curious public unions endorse the carpetbagger over the strong woman before all is said and done. You'd think the outcome is a foregone conclusion, but then again, we used to think a convicted felon and sexual abuser would never get within 1000 miles of the Presidency, so who the hell knows what could happen anymore.

Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
