Here’s a bad one-two punch courtesy of the New York Times. Supreme Court about to mercy kill what’s left of the Voting Rights Act, determining that making sure people of color can have districts together so they’ll be represented is the real racism. (Gift link) And Trump administration overhauls refugee system to let in more white people, fuck any refugees who aren’t South African or European. (Gift link) Isn’t that funny, those two stories together? Not funny haha, funny like oh no, I had the fish.

Rabidly bipartisan Barack Obama tells California, forcefully, it’s okay to democratically vote to gerrymander the shit out of the state to save the election from those bums trying to steal the election. Thanks, Obama! (Bad Faith Times)

They are 1000 percent going to try to claim that the swastika flag in the Republican congressional aide’s cubicle was put there by somebody besides the Republican congressional aide whose cubicle it was. (Politico)

Pretty sure the local PD would be delighted to say the 13-year-old boy snatched up by ICE for “having a gun” had a gun, if in fact the 13-year-old boy snatched up by ICE for “having a gun” had had a gun. So it’s weird they say he didn’t, actually, have a gun. He is now being detained 500 miles from his family, for “gun.” (The Handbasket)

Whom are we arresting for playing the Ghostbusters theme outside ICE today? (Independent)

How was President Pudding Cup’s commemoration of his assassinated friend Charlie Kirk? Was it sober and touching and deep and wise? Well. You know. (Jeff Tiedrich)

Some asshole OB-GYN in Illinois refused to remove an ectopic pregnancy because there was a “1 percent chance it was viable.” No! There wasn’t! Fuck you, asshole OB-GYN! (Abortion, Every Day)

Here’s Parker Molloy on new CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss’s horrible journalism, trans-attack edition. (Dame magazine)

And here’s John Oliver on same!

Who wouldn’t want “worship music” or “Creed” for Turning Point USA’s “alternative Super Bowl half-time show”? (Obviously they can’t just watch the Puppy Bowl instead, because of how they are all dog-murderers.) Amanda Marcotte asks and answers, and is as delightfully mean-spirited as you could hope! (Salon)

Who else, besides Zohran Mamdani, was a radical lunatic leftist? Just a couple people called “Fiorella La Guardia” and “FDR.” (The American Prospect)

It is chaotic, and it’s wonderful. Please do enjoy.

