User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/moose-with-the-juice

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/ab3e9768-725e-4df4-881e-56bad18ab806?utm_source=share

53 replies
Wayne Allen's avatar
Wayne Allen
4h

My trans 18yo son got his new passport with his updated name and gender marker, thanks to the ACLU's lawsuit and subsequent court order. God bless the ACLU. You should send them some money if you're able, right after you send Wonkette some money.

4 replies
