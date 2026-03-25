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ReSister For Life Callyson's avatar
ReSister For Life Callyson
20h

I can't comment without breaking Rules for Radicals.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm going to see if there is a cloud at which I haven't already yelled repeatedly...

/FFS

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
20h

OT: Piggy's Big Bullshit Bill is resulting in leopards feasting on Red State Budgets, in addition to sacred cows.

𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗰𝘂𝘁𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗯𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗯𝘂𝗱𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗳𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀

𝘙𝘦𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘭𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘥𝘺 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘣𝘶𝘥𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘧𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘵𝘢𝘹𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘨𝘢𝘱𝘴 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 "𝘣𝘪𝘨, 𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘭."

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/03/25/trump-cuts-republican-state-budgets-00842704

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