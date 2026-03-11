Wonkette

I was watching a roundtable segment on TV where the mostly-French participants were discussing Europe's understandable frustration at Trump's easing the Russian sanctions, which undercuts European efforts significantly and weakens their security position, but mostly they were discussing the dumb meme propaganda that the White House has decided is the most effective way to sell this mess. The strategists were saying it was insulting to the intelligence of the American people. I mean, I'd like to hope that's so, but I think they are all overestimating the capabilities of a large swath of dumbasses.

"Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone.

It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children.

The cost of one modern heavy bomber is this: a modern brick school in more than 30 cities.

It is two electric power plants, each serving a town of 60,000 population.

It is two fine, fully equipped hospitals. It is some 50 miles of concrete highway.

We pay for a single fighter plane with a half million bushels of wheat.

We pay for a single destroyer with new homes that could have housed more than 8,000 people.

This, I repeat, is the best way of life to be found on the road the world has been taking.

This is not a way of life at all, in any true sense. Under the cloud of threatening war, it is humanity hanging from a cross of iron."

— President Dwight Eisenhower

