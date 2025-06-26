Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

"Either he's a liar or he's very, very negligent."

He's a liar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
paul's avatar
paul
1h

Nope. Rogen is on the hook just like my MAGA sibs. They were repeatedly warned and they berated and mocked us. Fuck 'em all. No forgiveness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
241 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture