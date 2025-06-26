Have you heard? Joe Rogan — cited by many as a major factor in Trump’s win — is now starting to question his choices a little bit, after seeing what it hath wrought.

“Bro, these ICE raids are fucking nuts, man,” Rogan told guests Luis J. Gomez and Big Jay Oakerson on a podcast last week.

Yeah, bro. They are. Just like we said they would be.

“The Trump administration, if they’re running and they said, ‘We’re going to go to Home Depot and we’re going to arrest all the people at Home Depot. We’re going to go to construction sites, and we’re going to just, like, tackle people at construction sites.’ They said we’re gonna get rid of the criminals and the gang members first. And now we’re seeing, like Home Depots get raided. I don’t think anybody would’ve signed up for that,” Rogan said.

Sorry, no. They did sign up for this. It’s why hundreds of them showed up at his rallies carrying “MASS DEPORTATION NOW!” signs.

Trump and those around him have been abundantly clear about the fact that they consider every single undocumented immigrant who is here to be a criminal. Why do you think they insist upon calling them “illegals”? Just last week, the Daily Signal put out an article literally titled “Illegal Means Illegal: Every Illegal Migrant Is a Criminal.” Why do you think that whenever you see videos of ICE kidnapping crying mothers, there are people virtually pumping their fists in the air and going, “Yeah! This is what I voted for!”

Because it is. It is exactly what they voted for — and they are more than happy to tell you that every time someone posts an especially cruel ICE raid.

In response to videos of Rogan’s statement, many, many Trump voters were more than happy to share that this was exactly what they voted for — and, often, that they’d prefer it be even more cruel than that.

“No, that’s exactly what I voted for. In fact… if he told me he was going to yeet every commie Democrat into the eye of the sun, I’d have voted for him even harder,” said Xitter user Some Welder.

“I guess Joe Rogan wasn't paying attention. Trump called for the biggest mass deportation in U.S. history at his rallies to enormous applause. He said time and time again that we'd deport illegals, starting with the hardened criminals (but not ending there),” said M. Meyers.

Trump has spent an entire part of a decade dehumanizing undocumented immigrants and painting them as this terrifying other for people, many of whom have probably never run into one in all their lives. They eat pets, they’re all rapists, they’re all out to kill white women, they’re responsible for your nephew’s fentanyl overdose, they’re the reason you can’t afford to rent or buy a home, they’re the reason everything has gone wrong in your life, and to top all of that off, Democrats like them better than you. (That last one is correct.)

This is why they are foaming at the mouth to get to see this kind of cruelty playing out on their television or laptop screens. Even those who are sad now because they thought their own friends and relatives were going to get a pass were dying to see it happen to other people. The cruelty, literally, was the point. The scary police state, men in masks kidnapping people and throwing them into vans without warrants, that’s the point. That is what makes them feel good now.

Project 2025 specifically states that “All ICE memoranda identifying ‘sensitive zones’ where ICE personnel are prohibited from operating should be rescinded. Rely on the good judgment of officers in the field to avoid inappropriate situations.”



This means that they wanted preschools, regular schools, hospitals, churches, domestic violence shelters, playgrounds, emergency relief sites, weddings, funerals, etc. to be fair game for ICE raids.

Trump wanted to create the perception that we were chock-full of all of these terrifying immigrants running around and doing crime so that people would go along with this “balls to the wall” approach, and even cheer it on. There were never going to be enough “worst of the worst” criminals for the show of force Trump and his ICE machine wanted to put on. Undocumented immigrants have far lower crime rates than do US citizens, so we can safely assume that anyone that the administration had sufficient evidence to prove was “the worst of the worst” was either already in prison or already deported. It’s not as though undocumented immigrants go to prison for terrible crimes and then get to stay in the US once their sentence is over. No, they get sent to ICE custody and then deported.

This has always been the game plan, though. Whenever the government wants to do some fucked up shit to people, or whenever people want their government to do some fucked up shit to people, they portray those people as being scary and dangerous. Every immigrant wave has been accused of not just criminality, but a natural tendency towards violence — something Joe Rogan, being, like me, half-Italian and half-Irish, should probably be aware of.

Hell, the Right has lately been hard at work pushing the idea that transgender people are violent and likely to commit mass shootings and that the Left is, as Elon Musk put it, “murderously violent” despite the fact that right-wing terrorists have killed far more people than any other group of people since 9/11.

There is no reason, in any context, for anyone to say “this is not what I voted for” when it comes to Donald Trump. That information was always out there — from his own mouth, from his previous actions, from Project 2025 and so on.

Of course, you’ll note that at no point does Joe Rogan say that he, personally, would not have signed up for this. He didn’t say that he wouldn’t have voted for Trump if he knew this is what would happen, because he absolutely would have. Without a doubt.

Whether he knew this or not, he is partly responsible for the fact that it is happening. Either he was absurdly negligent and didn’t notice that this was one of the major promises of the Trump campaign, or he did know and wants some plausible deniability to say “Oh, sure, I voted for Trump and convinced millions of others to do so as well, but I’m still a basically decent human being who doesn’t like seeing jackbooted thugs violently hauling people away into vans! I wanted this to happen in a nice and not terrifying way!”

Neither says anything good about him.