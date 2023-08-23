Rebecca was supposed to be back from Montana to do Tabs, or one of us drones were supposed to do it, but instead it’s Dok Zoom rushing Tabs at the last minute. Lucky thing I got up early! Yes, you still get the chaos garden link!

Oh, the Republicans are gonna yammer at each other tonight. Thrills. [AP]

Donald Trump is likely to skip the debate, or he could show up, because his "counter-programming — an interview with Tucker Carlson — was recorded sometime before Tuck left for Europe, where he’s been since at least Saturday. [NBC News]

Want to see mug shots for the first couple of you-don’t-know-their-names codefendants in Trump’s Georgia RICO case? Here you go! You won’t recognize them! Update: Oh, one of them is John Eastman. I didn’t recognize him! [CBS News]

In Trump’s classified documents case, Mar-a-Lago security guy Yuscil Taveras — “Trump Employee 4” — got a new court-appointed lawyer who wasn’t paid for by a Trump PAC, and suddenly flipped on his former (?) boss and recanted some lies he’d told under his previous Trump lawyer. Smart move! [Politico]

No, Joe Biden didn’t fall asleep during a memorial for victims of the Maui fires. But if you’re Sean Hannity or a bunch of other rightwing weasels, and you misleadingly use only low-resolution video, it might look like he did. He glanced down for a few seconds, but good-quality video makes clear his eyes were open and … Christ on a bike why are we even discussing it? [NBC News]

Will the Biden administration’s new SAVE plan for student loan repayment solve many of the problems of student loans going forward? We sure thought so when the plan was unveiled, and now it’s up and running! [White House]

I still need to read this Politico piece about what Democrats are talking about for a possible sequel to the climate bill. Ooh! How about ebikes, and some kinda solution for EV charging for people who don’t have garages? And fixing permitting so we can build the grid we need? [Politico]

Angry Mississippi bigots got the “Heartstopper” graphic novel series pulled from the Columbia-Marion County Public Library because it’s about teen boys who fall in love. (We guess it’s a Netflix, too?) There’s no sex in the comics at all, but at a library board meeting some jerks claimed they were “pornographic.” Now that they’ve won, the censors want to remove a lot more stuff from the library. [Mississippi Free Press]

Tulsa’s school superintendent resigned Tuesday in a last-ditch attempt to prevent the state’s public schools chief from taking over the district, which he thinks is too “woke” and has somehow accused of being funded by “Communist China.” [Daily Beast]

Chaos gardening: Why they want you to do it wrong! (The Spruce)

He’s sleeping in his li’l basket right next to my desk, so here’s a Thornton pic.

OK, so we’re gonna call this edition of Tabs parked, even if one wheel’s up on the curb and the rear bumper’s uncomfortably close to traffic!

Share

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please subscribe, or make a one-time donation.

Oh, a one-time donation? You betcha!