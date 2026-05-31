Wonkette

Wonkette

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Angry Young Sellout's avatar
Angry Young Sellout
4hEdited

“Federal law is supreme and federal law will be enforced"

Remember when Republicans were all about "States' Rights"?

BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! They never had an honest belief in anything but ensuring their own power.

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TerseNurse's avatar
TerseNurse
4h

Ugly fucker, in't he?

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