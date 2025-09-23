Wonkette

2h

Kirk's debate style shows people pretty much all of the logical fallacies.

But the right wing things logical fallacies are some "made up liberal thing."

I'm not fucking kidding.

2h

Belligerent twat uses logical fallacies against college sophomores unfamiliar with bad debate tactics, claims total victory.

There's a reason that Kirk, and Shapiro, and all their ilk go after college kids, and not real experts and debaters. It's because they are stupid and don't actually have a leg to stand on with any of their points, and college students for the most part don't have the necessary tools/experience to effectively counter them. A woman who was actually prepared went up against Kirk a couple months ago or so, and she fucking trounced his dumb ass.

