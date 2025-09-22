Erika Kirk at her husband’s memorial service

Welp, MAGA continues to treat the untimely murder of Charlie Kirk with all the reverence we’ve come to expect, using the podcaster/Turning Point USA founder’s murder as an excuse to invigorate the badthink-purging they were already doing, and aiming for targets as high as Jimmy Kimmel and TV networks, on down to any Pentagon employee, waitress, student, teacher or tourist with the audacity to use their free speech to not mourn Charlie Kirk.

Sunday there was an NFL stadium memorial service in Glendale, Arizona, for an audience of more than 90,000, who started lining up at 4 a.m. It was part megachurch revival, with hours of mediocre music, testimony and pyrotechnics; part political rally with a lineup of MAGA stars, including Lord President Trump spitting rage that “left maniacs” killed Kirk; and a little bit Turning Point USA fundraiser.

The vibe:

Here’s a sentence we will probably cut and paste many times in the future: there is no evidence as of yet that the man accused of killing Kirk, Tyler Robinson, was connected to any left-wing groups, and aside from statements from his mother and what cops have put in charging documents, there's little solid evidence that we know of of his personal beliefs or that his roommate (who has been fully cooperating) is transgender.

But now from top to bottom government officials are pushing to make sure that narrative, and only that narrative, sticks — that Robinson was a nice Mormon boy from a good MAGA family until he got brainwashed into becoming a woke leftist by a few months of electrician college and his trans roommate. Seems like pushing all those alternative facts could make it a lot harder for prosecutors to get that death penalty conviction MAGA is slobbering for, but we digress!

The memorial service, Lordy, watch the whole thing if you want.

The lowlights include Donald Trump, who finished out the show, seething: “I disagree with Charlie, I HATE my opponent.” You know, just like Jesus and those two Corinthians said to do. Then he vowed to bring REEELigion back to America.

So much for a time for healing, it was more a time for … whatever.

And there was a whole lot of that. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tucker Carlson compared Kirk to Jesus, and sharer of antisemitic memes Jack Posobiec compared him to Moses and George Washington. GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna compared him to JFK and Martin Luther King Jr., even though Kirk once recorded an 82-minute podcast episode titled “The Myth of MLK”, where he called him a “bad guy,” and he’s called civil rights laws a “huge mistake” over and over again.

Stephen Miller screamed at “our enemies” in a podium-pounder that sounded like what you’d get typing “write dictator speech” into ChatGPT:

MILLER: We stand for what is good, what is virtuous, what is noble. And for those trying to incite violence against us, those trying to foment hatred against us. What do you have? You have nothing. You are nothing. You are wickedness, you are jealousy! You are envy! You are hatred! You are nothing! You can build nothing. You can produce nothing. You can create nothing. We are the ones who build. We are the ones who create. We are the ones who lift up humanity. You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk? You have made him immortal. You have immortalized Charlie Kirk and now millions will carry on his legacy. And we will devote the rest of our lives to finishing the causes for which Charlie gave his last measure of devotion. You cannot defeat us. You cannot slow us. You cannot stop us. You cannot deter us. We will carry Charlie and Erika in our heart every single day and fight that much harder because of what you did to us. You have no idea the dragon you have awakened. You have no idea how determined we will be to save this civilization. To save the West, to save this republic.

And there was Erika Kirk, newly named CEO of Turning Point, walking out to pyrotechnics.

Pyrotechnics! At a funeral! Right in front and behind a woman whose husband just got shot!

Never have we seen such a thing. (Except of course at Turning Point USA rallies.)

And then there was what MAGA left: garbage, heaps and stinking heaps of it, lining the streets of Glendale like Woodstock 1999. State Farm Stadium did not let people bring in bags, not wanting any good guys to sneak in guns, we guess, and then did you expect them to go and find a trashcan? Or any of the hundreds of security people there to pick up any trash when it’s not their jerb? So there it sat for city workers to deal with. MAGA-palooza!

Back out in the wider US of A, the purity testing raged on.

At the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth has used Kirk’s murder to double-extra-loyalty purge, punishing at least eight people for making “disrespectful comments,” including five Army officers and an Air Force senior master sergeant, a Marine officer relieved of his recruiting duties and placed under investigation, and an Army Reserve major “being looked at.”

The deputy secretary of state, Christopher Landau, said the State Department will be combing through the social media of all the foreigners in the land, and is fixing to revoke their visas if any of social media accounts show an incorrect opinion.

A student at Texas State University withdrew from school under threat of being expelled after a clip of him mocking Kirk’s death came to the administration and Governor Greg Abbott’s attention. And then there was journalist Matthew Dowd, a Carolina Panthers employee, pilots and employees at American Airlines and Delta, an employee at a Kentucky Home Depot who MAGA says refused to print some Charlie Kirk vigil fliers, and a server at an Italian restaurant in San Luis Obispo, all scalps that MAGA faithful have trilled about online.

THEY ARE THE DRAGON!

THEIR ARMY IS AMASSING!

TikTokers proposed some performative art for mourners to do in the woke pagan temple that is Starbucks, if they couldn’t make it to Glendale: ordering mint tea with two honeys (Kirk’s surprisingly woke-sounding regular order) under the name “Charlie Kirk,” and then declaring “I AM CHARLIE KIRK” when served, then making drama if a barista would not say or write his whole name. Five-dollar drinks to own the libs!

“I didn’t even ask for a name.”

And MANAGERS WERE CALLED and one Starbucks shut down for half a day in Illinois because he claimed when he ordered the “Charlie Kirk” the barista wrote “LOSER” on the cup. And what do you know, store video showed that it never happened.

Look here, LEFTIES, the tantrums and the purging and the mint-tea-ordering at woke Starbucks by the MAGA army WILL CONTINUE, until all of you agree that Charlie Kirk was Moses, Jesus, JFK, and MLK. So you might as well hire a brass band of professional mourners and drag a cross down the street in Kirk’s name on TikTok and Facebook now, before your name gets on a LIST. Though maybe it is already too late!

