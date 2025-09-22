Wonkette

Maelen Moonsinger
1h

I've often wondered what the cheering Germans in films like "Triumph of the Will" felt about seeing their enthusiasm ten or fifteen years later. Mind you, especially with the young men, most of them would have been dead.

Preserve their faces and when we can, their names. Remind them of what they were when they thought it was the going thing.

tek
1h

Every accusation..

𝑌𝑜𝑢 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑛𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔. 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑛𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔. 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑤𝑖𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑑𝑛𝑒𝑠𝑠, 𝑦𝑜𝑢 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑗𝑒𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑦! 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑒𝑛𝑣𝑦! 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝑎𝑟𝑒 ℎ𝑎𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑑! 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑛𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔! 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝑏𝑢𝑖𝑙𝑑 𝑛𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔. 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑒 𝑛𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔. 𝑌𝑜𝑢 𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝑐𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑛𝑜𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔.

