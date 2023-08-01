Tabs gif from your friend Martini Glambassador!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is down to just 17 percent in the latest Times/Siena poll. The downside is that Donald Trump is at 54 percent. (New York Times)

Sen. Tommy Tuberville is a climate-denying moron. Alabama will hit 92 degrees today, and experts say the state is only going to get hotter, setting up more floods and droughts, yet Tuberville insists, “This world’s not heating up, come on.” (Mother Jones)

Sen. Raphael Warnock says, “Our failure to pass voting rights in this moment, when the democracy itself is under assault, is not only a public policy failure, in my view, it’s a moral failure.” Yes, he’s calling out Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. (Also Mother Jones)

A 24-year-old man jumped into Georgia’s Lake Lanier last week and was fatally electrocuted. No one should die by “X-Files” cold open. (The Daily Beast)

Maybe I watched too much “X-Files” in my 20s but I think the Cigarette Smoking Man would’ve taken care of anyone who could actually prove the government was hiding proof of extraterrestrial life well before they testified to Congress. (Associated Press)

Thank you, Mr. Reubens. That’s all I can say right now. (Deadline)

The Barbie movie’s record-breaking success suggests that conservatives might be wrong about what the majority of people enjoy. (The New Republic)

Even National Geographic is into Barbienheimer event. Gotta love brilliant marketing (that’s a figure of speech — no need for rants about the evils of marketing). (National Geographic)

Michael Harriot dissects Florida’s garbage African American history standards. (The Grio)

Republicans courted white nationalists for decades, perhaps covertly, but now they have an overt Nazi problem. (The Nation)

Examining the root cause of the homeless crisis in Los Angeles. (The Atlantic)

Well-researched piece about the efforts to undue decades of racist gentrification in Northeast Portland, where your humble narrator now lives, though I’m technically part of the current gentrification wave. (Willamette Week)

July 27 marked the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s debut album, which is one of the greatest events in human history. (CNN)

