This is about Sam Alito letting Texas do whatever it wants again, just like he did with Roe v. Wade, but in this case it’s about “Texas gets to tell the federal government it can’t even be on its own border LOL,” so yes, the next day the Court in a one page unargued order said Texas gets to do what it wants. Oh, but then a bit later the Fifth Circuit said hang on, let’s try this again. (Chris Geidner at LawDork / New York Times gift link / NBC News)

This is a lawsuit in which it is alleged that New York Mayor Eric Adams is a rape pig. (Suit)

Former Jacksonville Public Defender, less rape, more pig, disbarred. (Jax Trib)

This Nebraska state senator was reading from Lucky, about author Alice Sebold’s rape (a whole other issue!), and in explaining why it was filth that should get school administrators prosecuted, he kept inserting “Senator Cavanaugh” into the graphic rape scene text, whether in reference to the Wonkette-admired Sen. Machaela or (the guy claims) to her Senate colleague and brother John. These people are so far up their own butts, I don’t even know where to start. (Nebraska Examiner)

Rightwing dickhead Orange County, California, school board members, GTFO! (LA Times)

Presumably Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk about to have a whole lot more time on his hands, since the national conference of judges finally put a stop to every “pro-life” legal outfit running to Amarillo every time they wanted to outlaw nice things for errrrebody. (The American Prospect)

Via Abortion, Every Day, I think this headline sums it up nicely by which I mean it is and they are disgusting: “Despite string of victories, SC's anti-abortion movement frustrated, wants more.” (Post and Courier)

That this Sinead O’Connor Bratz doll is terrible and offensive does not mean I do not want the thing I have not got. (I mean I want it.) (Consequence)

Yes, middle class and rich Americans love their credit card points. (I even got a cash-back online checking account, but it turns out that doesn’t actually mean “get two percent back on your car payment and mortgage,” and I am really dumb to have ever thought it would mean any such thing. In my stupid defense, there is a credit card that gives you points back on your rent.) However! The credit card companies really are holding businesses hostage and giving you (me) a little bribe on top to let that continue, and we’re all paying for our 1 and a half or 2 or 3 or 4 percent back with prices that are just that much more piled on top. (Lower Credit Card Fees)

But the vibes = still bad!

First, economic analyst Steven Rattner reported today that according to The Economist, since the end of 2019 the American economy has grown about 8%, while the European Union has grown about 3%, Japan 1%, and Britain not at all. Rattner and economist Brendan Duke reported that entrepreneurship in the U.S. is booming, with 5.2 million “likely employer” business applications filed between January 2021 and December 2023, more than a 33% increase over those filed between 2017 and 2019. Economists Justin Wolfers and Arin Dube noted that, as Wolfers wrote, “[f]or the first time in forever, real wage gains are going to those who need them most.” Wages have gone up for all but the top 20% of Americans, whose wages have fallen, reducing inequality.

— Heather Cox Richardson

You guys aren’t gonna believe this, but if your house is dusty, they say you should vacuum it. (Real Simple)

