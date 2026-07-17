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MISSOULA, MONTANA, join us Sat., July 25, 3-6 p.m. at CARAS PARK for a WONKETTE FRIENDS AND FAMILY DRINKY THING PARTY. We will have a banner so you can find us. Potluck!

The ICE agent who shot Joan Sebastian Guerrero was new, had previously been fired from volunteer firefighting for being a big yelly hothead, and thought his ex-wife, who said he was abusive, would lie for him and vouch for his character. So sound judgment all around. (Portland Press Herald)

Even (retired) Cardinal Dolan, who is a huge dick, knows that immigrants are a whole Jesusy and Catholic thing, and now MAGA is, as usual, piiiiiissed. (Letters From Leo)

Meanwhile, actual law professor Ilan Wurman should be mortified with his little “some savages are just incapable of America” grossness, but it is hard to get a man to be mortified when his paycheck etc. etc. (Beau Baumann) And also meanwhile, the White House is explaining that the Chinese Exclusion Act is totally legal, totally cool. (Forbes)

Some Republican senators have mild concerns that Todd Blanche, currently the (acting) attorney general and probably soon to be the real one, may not be entirely on the up and up about his January 6 crime droog slush fund! (Madiba K. Dennie at Balls and Strikes)

Get back to me when it was non-consensual, harassment, or Ruben Gallego was married, and I’ll be sure to give it a listen. (New York Post)

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Please enjoy all three minutes of Thom Tillis absolutely wilding out on Russ Vought demanding to know where DOGE’s savings are, why they can’t point to anybody, and why the fuck they fired all the best people, also he said shit.

Hey, remember when we were all like HEY DOGE, WE PROBABLY NEED THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, PLEASE DON’T FIRE ERREBODY BEFORE HURRICANE SEASON, and they were all like shut the fuck up, we hate you and want you to die? Well we may have been onto something. (Capital Weather)

Democrat Amy Acton in Ohio didn’t have to throw trans children to the wolves; she chose to of her own free will. (Erin in the Morning)

Republicans are skipping abortion and going straight to birth control? That doesn’t make a goddamn lick of sense. Jessica Valenti says they’re counting on us to assume it doesn’t make a goddamn lick of sense, and therefore letting our abortifacient guards down. (Abortion, Every Day)

It’s okay, Ken Paxton! I am pretty sure the Supreme Court has ruled or will rule in the future that a $275,000 payoff is just a perfectly legal bonus incentive or some such! (Texas Tribune)

Dude being prosecuted for “vandalizing” (not vandalizing) the Reflecting Pool would like his camera back, the one they seized and which shows that he took pictures of the (not a gash) ruined lining before he ever touched it. (Filing)

The military is investigating the funnest day ever, if you love being whipped with sand at low altitude! What a bunch of killjoys! (Stars and Stripes)

The Secret of the Treasure of the Sierra Madre! (Wikipedia)

Are you watching the beluga whales RIGHT NOW? Well what’s stopping you?

Join your friend ZiggyWiggy for Wonkette Movie Night! This week you are watching 12 Monkeys, available for free with ads on YouTube; $3.99 in the usual places. Saturday, 9 p.m. Eastern!

Parties upcoming! MISSOULA (July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! Atlanta has been postponed. TIME TO PARTY!

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