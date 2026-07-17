Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
1h

A crab with pom-poms?! She’s cheering that she’s nearly made it to the weekend, probably. Or there might be a different reason, which you can discover here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/shes-got-crabamatazz-pep-punch-and

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/ea7c0c09-315c-473e-8778-9c598961c0ba?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Baby beluga! Nature, with its almost-infinite variety of life, is awesome and amazing.

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