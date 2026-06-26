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Good morning, Supreme Court went wilding. Here’s your tabs!

Justice Alito says none of the balls-out-racist shit Trump said about Haitians was racist, so he can go ahead and throw them out of the country because he’s not racist. (NBC News) Some bullshit Supreme Court decision about Hawaii and guns. (Gift link New York Times) Supreme Court says Trump can do whatever he wants on immigration, as was already obvious. (AP) Supreme Court gives Bayer (Previously Monsanto) Get Out Of Billions In Roundup Cancer Damages Free card. (AP) Oh Clarence Thomas was Monsanto’s in-house counsel? What a scamp. (EE News)

Trump’s DOJ is now going straight to Reed O’Connor, unopposed by any party, and getting decisions within hours, so everything’s wonderful. (Talking Points Memo)

This other judge says the USPS can’t refuse to deliver our mail ballots based on Trump’s illegal executive order, but she’s an Obama judge with a foreign name so I’m not sure if it counts. (Democracy Docket)

More on Liz Warren’s bipartisan housing bill that Trump just boned himself on. (Status Kuo)

Remembering when kindly grandpa Connecticut gov Ned Lamont was the wildeyed insurgent freaking out the Democratic Party squares. (Melissa Ryan)

Some nerd last week on why the sealant for the Reflecting Pool would fail. Greater living through chemistry! (Bluesky)

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The backlash to the data centers is literally everyone. (Talking Points Memo) Just arresting Oklahoma farmers now for going over their time at the city meeting to discuss the data centers nobody wants. Is that fascist? (404 Media)

ICE agents tracked down this woman for “doxxing” (not doxxing) the agent who killed Renee Good. Back in January, she said he should be arrested, and this week, they went to the polling place where she was working and said that’s a threat and demanded she take down her Instagram post. Is that fascist? (She declined!) (Syracuse)

Texas (obviously) taking out lessons on segregation and slavery and secession. Were people enslaved based on the color of their skin? Texas children will never know! (Gift link Houston Chronicle)

The Texas (obviously) Republican Party wants to outlaw trans care including hormones and NAMES for any young impressionable innocent children under the age of 26. In addition, they will make it illegal for private businesses to espouse views on sex or gender or gender identity? I don’t know what that means and presumably they don’t either, but I bet the Supreme Court upholds it whatever it is.

Legitimately, genuinely, what even the fuck. (Erin in the Morning)

Bari Weiss is about to be in charge of CNN too; here’s how her outfit made up bald lies about immigrant kids! (Radley Balko)

Happy sigh: Green roofs! One time in grad school, I had an urban design assignment to remake a neighborhood anywhere in the world. I chose one single block and put a green roof/vegetable garden on top of the Not An American Embassy in Havana. I won that assignment so hard. GREEN ROOFS :D (American Forests)

Happy Pride! Join your friend ZiggyWiggy Saturday night, 9 p.m. Eastern, for the PBS documentary Stonewall Uprising. Available for free on the Internet Archive and on Prime for $2.99.

SATURDAY, June 27, noon-2 p.m., come see us for our DETROIT METRO Wonkparty at Gator Jake’s in Sterling Heights at 16 Mile and Van Dyke. They have a patio, pool tables, and possibly Ms PacMan! I will see you there with bells on!

Parties upcoming! MISSOULA (July 25), ATLANTA (but we won’t be there, because “see Missoula,” July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

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