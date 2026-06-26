Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
5h

Thirsty for hippo hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/thirsty-hippy

And your Friday meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/46bbefd7-958b-47b4-a960-6e99b130e049

Have a nice weekend!

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Zyxomma's avatar
Zyxomma
4h

Ta, Rebecca. Ta, Martini. It is my sweetheart husband Meccalopolis's LAST day as a teacher. His official retirement is at the start of the new school year, but this is it, kids. The party was yesterday and he is joining me in retirement! He served us flowery green tea, delectable fruit bowls, and very elitist avocado toast on homemade wholegrain challah. He's getting the coffee now. Tonight is our annual Pride shabbat at Orensanz Foundation. Everyone is welcome; services start at 6:30. The first time my husband came with me to a service (elsewhere) it was the Pride shabbat. Good day, beloved Wonketteers. We love and appreciate you all and we bless us all with love, health, peace, and grace.

Please, please stay safe. Wear a mask or two, wash your hands, sanitize when you cannot wash and let the sanitizer dry completely, stop touching your face, take Vitamin D, get a booster shot six months after your last and catch up on any other vaccines you need (and if there are children in your life, make sure they're vaccinated also, too), avoid indoor and crowded outdoor gatherings and when you must meet, remove masks only to eat, drink, and take quick photos, and stay the fuck away from us and anyone with whom you do not share a roof. Do this because you love yourself, and because we love you, too. Do this in memory of 27 Club member Treg and heroic Tony, Holly's pilot friend, among nearly eight million dead worldwide. Do this to honor the nurses and other frontline medical personnel (we adore you, all medicos of Wonkette, active and retired), especially ICU Hera Mrs Land Shark, RN. Stay safe.

Slava Ukraini. 🌻🇺🇦💙💛

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