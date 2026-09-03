Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
2h

Whenever the topic of JV Couch and religion comes up, I always think of this tweet (or whatever they're called nowadays; I'm not linking it):

@agraybee

Everything Price Sufferer (but especially eggs)

Every lifelong Catholic I've ever met is like "I think we're supposed to give this food to poor people" and every adult convert is like "the Archon of Constantinople's epistle on the Pentacostine rites of the eucharist clearly states women shouldn't have driver's licenses."

Reply
Share
1 reply
Raccoon of Vengeance's avatar
Raccoon of Vengeance
39m

@atrupar

·

23m

Trump: "For the treasonous SCUM that refuses to accurately report on our Military Operation in Iran, we have virtually unlimited amounts of Mid to High Grade Ammunition, far more than we could ever use for this, or for any other War (which is highly unlikely!), that could improbably take place."

__________________________

Translation: We are out of ammo.

Reply
Share
6 replies
288 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture