With the debt ceiling crisis put on hold and a meh jobs report for September (which could be worse, considering all the damn COVID), White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki should have plenty to talk about today! We bet she'll take about 30 versions of the same question about the jobs report, which will all be "Why isn't everyone back to work while a quarter of the eligible population decided not to get vaccinated, huh?" Let's see how her patience holds up!

Will some idiot ask her why Joe Biden has a "fake White House" that doesn't actually look anything like the White House but is upsetting many wingnuts this week? Doocy. It's gonna be Doocy.

Here is your WonkTV!

