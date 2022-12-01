Republicans are set to take control of the House of Representatives with a narrow majority of 222 seats to the Democrats’ 213. It is a mirror image of the Democratic majority in 2021. House Speaker and Bad Ass Lady In Charge Nancy Pelosi was able to keep her smaller caucus in line and pass legislation with limited room for error. Republicans aren’t expected to do much of anything in the majority besides nuisance investigations into COVID-19 and Hunter Biden’s Chinese laptop collection. Maybe they’ll impeach President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for a giggle, but that will go nowhere because Democrats kept the Senate.

There was some talk of Pelosi facing a leadership challenge from the middle in 2020, but that didn’t materialize. She was re-elected speaker with 216 votes to Kevin McCarthy’s 209. (Rep. Conor Lamb voted for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and some rando voted for Sen. Tammy Duckworth.)

Ultimately, the progressives, blue dogs, centrists, sportos, and motorheads all united behind Pelosi. This appears to be quite the contrast from the upcoming speaker election. McCarthy is scrambling to secure the votes necessary for the job, and the MAGA wing is defiantly undermining him. Rep. Matt Gaetz has crowed that McCarthy will never get the votes for speaker and that Republicans “can do better.” That’s certainly true, but the proposed alternatives are all the same flavor of disgusting.

PREVIOUSLY:

Rep. Andy Biggs Just Wondering Why Congress Won't Investigate Gremlins Inside Dinesh D'Souza's Underpants



Is Jim Jordan Planning To Kill Us All?

““I don’t think there are five people that would oppose Rep. @Jim_Jordan for Speaker.” @RepMattGaetz joined #MorningInAmerica to discuss the GOP agenda, his opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy, and who he would like to see as Speaker of the House. MORE: https://t.co/MqgxCnH5p9” — NewsNation (@NewsNation) 1669141013

During a News Nation interview last week, Gaetz said, “I don’t think there are five people that would oppose Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker.” Jordan is a blubbering idiot. Wackadoodle Rep. Andy Biggs directly challenged McCarthy before the Republican majority was even confirmed. Biggs is a Putin-loving, Big-Lie promoting hack. You notice the pattern that’s emerging? God help me for asking, but where’s Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger? You don’t have to hold a seat in the House to serve as speaker. Yes, I know Cheney and Kinzinger are — gasp! — Republicans, but Democrats didn’t win the House. I just want to prevent a Speaker Bizarro scenario.



Biggs claimed in a Tuesday interview that there are at least 20 House Republicans who are a “pretty hard no” on McCarthy’s speakership. McCarthy won the speaker nomination with just 188 votes, so he’s seemingly flipped some of the original votes against him. But that’s not enough to prevail, considering shiny new Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries is certain to receive the support of all 212 Democrats (the 213th seat is temporarily vacant after Rep. Donald McEachin’s death). Even Lauren Boebert could confirm that 212 is greater than 188.

Axios reports, rather operatically, that McCarthy is "at risk of a humiliating and potentially career-ending defeat,” and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s sock puppet is running scared. He’s now reduced to begging Republicans not to “play games” that could result in Democrats picking the next speaker.

“We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually,” McCarthy said during a Monday NewsMax interview. You’d think he’s never met a Republican. "This is very fragile ... we’re the only stopgap for this Biden administration, and if we don’t do this right, the Democrats can take the majority.”

Democrats can’t literally take the majority, but yes, their choice could end up replacing Pelosi, thus denying McCarthy his unhinged fantasy of striking an old woman with the speaker’s gavel.

Despite everything, Greene remains a steadfast McCarthy supporter. In response to a Breitbart article warning of a “doomsday scenario” if McCarthy fails, she tweeted, "I refuse to allow the Uniparty to choose the Speaker of the House and lose our opportunity to subpoena, investigate, and block the Democrat’s America Last agenda. Our GOP Conference must unite behind Speaker-elect Kevin McCarthy.” [ sic obviously]

We can only imagine to our horror what McCarthy has promised this monster. She’s also apparently whipping votes for McCarthy, but unless she’s using an actual whip, we don’t think much of her human persuasion skills.

[ Axios ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.



Subscribe to the Wonkette YouTube Channel for nifty video content!

Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?