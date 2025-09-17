Wonkette

Daniel
2h

"The suit, filed in Florida, also accused the Times of being a “fullthroated mouthpiece of the Democrat Party,” which is both some bullshit and also not defamatory to Trump even if it were true"

Again, I have to ask, as a person who has lived in several countries in which it's entirely ordinary and unremarkable for newspapers to align with political causes, and also often political parties, what the fuck would be wrong with it if this were true? Fox News has always been a fullthroated mouthpiece of the Republican Party. The Wall Street Journal has never been shy about its politics. The New York Post has been openly and actively supporting Trump for years.

Daniel
2h

https://bsky.app/profile/razzball.bsky.social/post/3lyyaxtrabc27

OT but hilarious.

A thing I go off about a lot is that people don't think about what the things they say mean. Things like "in real time" or basically any idiom they just happen to turn into an extended metaphor, for example. Eric, whose brain has never been one of the best, says that his dad thought of Charlie Kirk as "as second son", apparently, which is rather sad given that Eric is his father's literal second son.

