Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
3h

Quick update to fix a typo from the YouTube auto-transcript: Haymes definitely said "imprecatory" prayer, not "impregatory" prayer. It's the bot transcription's error, not his, and I should have caught it.

Let's stay focused, kids: Joshua Haymes knows how to spell just fine. It's his theology and contempt for other people that are completely fucked.

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Jennifer A's avatar
Jennifer A
3hEdited

One Tolkein over the line...I see what you did there, Dok. And I like it.

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